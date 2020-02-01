50 years later, the fans present remember the record-breaking night of “Pistol Pete”

BATON ROUGE – January 31, 1970. LSU v Ole Miss. It was a basketball game that 13-year-old Sam Muffoletto was determined to take part in.

“I attended practically every basketball game in the old cow palace, which of course was the agricultural center,” said former sports journalist Muffoletto.

Muffoletto noticed this game because of Tiger’s’ Star ‘Pistol Pete’ Maravich.

“Of course that night against Ole Miss on January 31st, they knew [Maravich] was more than likely he only needed 25 points to break the record,” said Muffoletto.

However, there was a problem.

“Tickets … just couldn’t come,” said Muffoletto.

Muffoletto’s luck had turned on Saturday afternoon. His best friend, Louis Herthum’s uncle, Harold Herthum, gave them two tickets.

“We thought we were sitting in the rafters,” said Muffoletto. “We were six rows higher, in the middle of the square, in the best seats in the house.”

When Maravich approached the NCAA balance sheet, Muffoletto and Herthum managed to take the place. Then Louis took out a camera and started taking pictures.

“I remember Louis turning to me and saying, ‘Sam, I think I’m going to run out of film. I don’t think I’ll have enough of it,” said Muffoletto. “But he did and Pete finally hit it.”

Herthum managed to capture the shot that sent Maravich into the record books and send fans, including Sam and Louis, onto the pitch.

“That’s me, right there,” said Muffoletto, pointing to a picture from the game. “When he took the shot, it just got wild and of course they didn’t hold anyone back.”

Five decades later, Muffoletto still looks back at the photos, his signed game program, the game ticket, and even the jacket he wore to the game. He says they bring him back to the moment.

“When I look back 50 years later and see a blurry picture of myself and Louis on the floor, it’s just a great childhood memory,” said Muffoletto.

Today the record of “Pistol Pete” is still there. Muffoletto, now well over 13 years old, believes that he will never break.

“People of his caliber don’t stay longer than two years, some don’t even stay two years,” said Muffoletto. “So that someone stays so long and gets so many points and an average of 40 points per game, no!”