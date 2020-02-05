500 mothers, children and others call the hotline for forced adoption

So far, around 500 people have told their story about a special hotline for forced adoption, set up by the Ministry of Justice and launched on October 1 by NOS

The register collects information about women who were forced to hand over their children to civil servants between 1956 and 1984 because they were unmarried.

Of the 500 callers, about half were children who said their mothers had to be adopted, while a quarter came from mothers who had been pressured to separate from their child, often from the family or the church. The rest of the calls came from fathers and health professionals.

According to the University of Radbout, around 15,000 children were adopted during this time. The information on the hotline is part of the investigation announced by Justice Minister Sander Dekker into the circumstances under which unmarried women separated from their babies and the role played by the authorities.

“The number of people who have now registered shows the extent of the problem,” Dekker told the broadcaster. “I hope that more people tell their story. It will help complete the picture. “

“We have to find out why that happened. We need an answer to this question. It is important for all mothers and children who seek recognition for their problem and the grief that they have had to carry around with them all the time. “

The register will be open until June.

