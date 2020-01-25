5,000 people attend the ceremony for Tetsu Nakamura, a Japanese doctor murdered in Afghanistan

FUKUOKA – A farewell ceremony for Tetsu Nakamura, a Japanese doctor who was murdered in Afghanistan in December, took place in the city of Fukuoka on Saturday.

Around 5,000 people took part in the event, who spoke in favor of his longstanding contribution to the development of the Central Asian country.

“Our family wants greenery to spread all over Afghanistan, as my father hoped,” said Ken Nakamura, his 36-year-old son, at the ceremony in the chapel at Seinan Gakuin University in Fukuoka.

The 73-year-old doctor, leader of the Peshawar-kai aid group in the city, and five Afghans were killed when armed men attacked their vehicle in Jalalabad, Nangarhar province on December 4.

Nakamura has provided medical assistance near the Afghan border with Pakistan for many years. He was also involved in tree planting activities and a project to improve water supply in poor areas after a drought in Afghanistan in 2000.

The ceremony was attended by the Afghan Ambassador to Japan, Bashir Mohabbat, who described Nakamura as a “constant hero”.

During the ceremony, photographs of Nakamura and the five Afghans were displayed on the altar.