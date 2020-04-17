5,000 return to Ireland and 1,000 want to return home

Some 5,000 Irish citizens have returned to Ireland in the past month as the global coronavirus pandemic has taken hold.

During Easter weekend alone, citizens were repatriated from Vietnam, Cambodia, New Zealand and South Africa.

A thousand more citizens have expressed interest in returning home, the government said.

At the same time, more than 45,000 employers are now registered under the temporary wage subsidy program put in place to keep workers employed during the pandemic and the restrictions associated with traffic and commerce.

To date, 267 million euros have been drawn on this program and the bulk of the funds will be in employers’ bank accounts next Monday, said deputy general secretary of the Taoiseach department Liz Canavan on Friday.

The government is increasing the amount it will pay under the coronavirus wage subsidy program to keep more part-time workers on the payroll.

The subsidy, introduced as an emergency last month, will drop from 70% to 85% for employees who earn less than € 24,400 per year.

As part of these changes, the scheme will also be extended to better paid workers – those earning more than 76,000 euros – in order to reduce the number of layoffs.

The move comes after employers said some of their part-time, low-wage workers were not working because they could earn more with the Covid-19 Pandemic Unemployment Payment.

Glas’s payments to farmers will be advanced by a month and € 26 million will begin to be paid to 42,300 farmers early next week.