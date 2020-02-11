50,000 sign a petition against coronavirus, the Chinese community said

Almost 50,000 people have now signed an online petition denouncing discrimination against Chinese people after the weekend outbreak of the corona virus.

The organizers of the “We Are Not Viruses” petition said that coronavirus jokes and insulting statements were directed against people with an Asian appearance and it was time to stop.

“You are not joking about an illness, a virus,” the petition says. “Should we laugh about a song about cancer?”

The petition was triggered by a Carnaval song that was broadcast on Radio 10 with the title “Voorkomen is beter dan Chinezen” (prevention is better than Chinese). The broadcaster has since apologized.

A total of 57 different Dutch Chinese organizations have also condemned the song.

“We have been living in peace and harmony with everyone in the Netherlands for more than 100 years and have tolerated many jokes about the Chinese,” the statement said. “But this song crossed the line.”

Writer Peter Wu says in a Volkskrant column that there is a persistent idea in the Netherlands that second-generation Chinese “should be able to cope with the jokes” because their parents always stayed out of racism debates ,

Invisible

The approximately 100,000 Chinese in the Netherlands are still invisible, he said. “It’s time to storm the media, the newsrooms, the mainstream series, the commercials, the films, the politics, the talk shows, the education and the street,” wrote Wu.

Last week, Health Minister Bruno Bruins told MPs that he was shocked at the way people in the Netherlands who are Asian in appearance are discriminated against by the corona virus.

At the weekend, Chinese students were hit by vandals scribbling racist graffiti and smeared excrement in the elevator of an apartment block in Wageningen. The slogans in the high-rise in Bornsesteeg included “The Chinese” and “Chinese Corona”.

In the meantime, the current situation shows that EenVandaag is conducting a poll among viewers asking whether people are now “avoiding Chinese”, no longer eating Chinese food and visiting places that are popular with Chinese tourists.

