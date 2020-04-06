500,000 masks came to Ontario after the shipment stopped in U.S. offices

TORONTO –

The half-naked N95 face will arrive in Ontario later this week, despite a battle with the US government over the need for personal protective equipment for front-line medical workers. front, which saw a recent Ontario-bound shipment stop at an American manufacturer. The.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford made the emergency call on Monday morning after finding that a “recent ban” on the U.S.-Canada border had left the state with “about a week’s worth” of extra time. facial expressions used by people on the front lines of the COVID-19 fight.

Government sources said the freight forwarders, which are being deployed to Ontario hospitals, were prevented from leaving US manufacturing facilities this week – the day after US President Donald Trump has announced to stop N95 masks 3M to send their products north of the border.

The trucks immediately broadcast telephone calls from government and officials under the Trump administration – which President Justin Trudeau described as a commodity.

“We also have a very productive and productive dialogue with the United States, telling them that medical equipment and transnational workers have two ways and that we must continue to do so. live for our neighbors. “

“We expect the goods to be shipped,” Trudeau said without specifying the contents of the shipment.

Vice President Chrystia Freeland, who spoke with Ford about the wrong shipment, later notified his U.S. attorney about the flow of medical supplies he said should be was “not injured.”

“It’s a two-way street. Both countries benefit from this and both countries will lose if there is a crisis to be taken on the impact of the health care of our two countries, ”Freeland said. .

“We did that in retrospect last week and today.”

Minutes after the keynote speech, Ford’s government announced that the masks would be dropped and scheduled to arrive in Ontario “this week,” according to federal sources.

While the government announced the United States on Monday, officials said they saw a number of problems with the shipment of global self-defense equipment, including delayed shipments or orders. Not finished.

“It’s really a western city when it comes to buying medical supplies right now,” Freeland said.

Ford acknowledged that the global shipping crisis also put a burden on Ontario’s PPE products, but also criticized the U.S. for special protection for the goods.

Over the weekend Ford protested against Trump’s decision to force the mask-maker 3M to stop shipping N95 masks to the north of the border called “unacceptable.”

Ford said it was equivalent to forcing family members to “starve” in need and accused the U.S. government of backing its largest partner.

Ford said on April 4 “When the card goes down, you see who your friends are,” And I think it’s been obvious over the past few days that our friends have been. “

Ford said it had partnered with US officials to argue that Canada should be exempt from the President’s ban on PPE transport to Canada.

“These discussions have been successful and we believe the US government will avoid Canada.”

Ford has previously said that any government postal addition to the N95’s mouthpiece should be split by the people, adding that Ontario’s “fairness” should be 40 percent.

