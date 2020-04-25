52 more people with Covid-19 died in the state

Another 52 people with Covid-19 have died and 377 new cases of the virus have been confirmed in Ireland, the Health Protection Surveillance Center said.

A total of 1,063 deaths have been reported to date during the pandemic, with 18,561 confirmed cases in the state.

Health Minister Simon Harris said the week of May 5 would not be a “big deal” in terms of lifting social restrictions in place to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

“I am honest and frank with people, I think the week starting May 5 is not going to be a big blow in terms of lifting the restrictions,” he said of the timing of the measures. lock are due to expire.

“But what I hope it is is a period of time during which we can explain to people how we would proceed to reopen our country, how we would proceed gradually, the issues we would consider and, hopefully, but far from being guaranteed, the relaxation of one or two restrictions. ”

Harris was speaking to the Department of Health after meeting with medical leaders by videoconference on Saturday.

He said he spoke to the chief medical officer of health, Dr. Tony Holohan, on Saturday morning and that “if it was today the date he decided what to do next, he would always advise against changing the restrictions” .

“It is a thought-provoking message that is difficult to understand because we all live in hope,” he added. Harris said there are now 118 people in intensive care with Covid-19, up from 140 last week.

Earlier, a leading infectious disease specialist said it would be “premature to stop social distancing” at this stage despite a reduced reproductive rate.

Sam McConkey, professor at the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland, said that even though Ireland’s reproductive rate – the rate at which other people are infected in the community – has fallen between 0.5 and 1, it takes several weeks for it to “go out”. .

“I think it is premature to stop social distancing at this stage,” he told RTE Radio. He said that we still have to keep our two meters apart “otherwise it will come back”

He said that there were places such as residential institutions and nursing homes that were severely affected and would have a different rate than the general population.

The number of people who died with a confirmed or probable coronavirus in the state has exceeded 1,000 and the total number of cases is 18,184.

Stormont’s health ministry said on Saturday that another 16 people have died since Friday, bringing the total number of reported deaths from Covid 19 to 294, mostly in hospitals. , will be made available Friday by the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency.

The officials again warned against complacency in respecting social distancing measures.

Speaking on Friday, Dr. Tony Holohan, the chief medical officer, reiterated the National Public Health Emergency Team’s continuing concerns about respecting strict travel restrictions and other measures in effect since March 27.

“We still have a lot of progress to make in terms of the pattern of this disease,” he said. “We cannot, at the last minute, take our foot on the gas, so to speak, because we will lose a lot of the progress we have made.”

Dr. Holohan said that if the decision were to be made now, “we would respect the restrictions that are in place”.

However, government officials are considering extending the 2 km limit for household travel to 5 km or perhaps 10 km as part of a possible future easing of restrictions.

The state can also modify its advice for those over 70 who “pamper” at home so they can go outside for walks and possibly shop in supermarkets during limited hours. They can be asked to wear masks outside their home.

Other relaxations under discussion include allowing older adults to interact more with other family members.

Non-contact outdoor sports such as golf and tennis, which involve natural physical distance, could also be allowed when restrictions start to lift.

Partial reopening of primary schools with class size limits and of secondary schools only to Leaving Cert students before exams from July 29 could also be allowed. No decision has yet been finalized.

Ribs

Meanwhile, the Howth Irish Coast Guard warned the public of the dangers of walking over unknown coastal areas at low tide.

The warning came after the Coast Guard responded to three calls in north Dublin last week in Dollymount, Clontarf and Sutton.

“These are all concerns for members of the public who are walking around and who may be trapped by a rising tide,” the Coast Guard said in a statement. “Walkers can easily find themselves on sandbanks that can quickly be surrounded by a rising tide with strong currents trapping them.”

The statement encourages walkers to stay on the usual beach trails and be aware of the tide times. “It is extremely important that people walking on the coast stay within 2 km of their home,” he said.

Gardaí, who continues to conduct patrol and Covid-19 checkpoints, also urged the public to comply with public health guidelines.