52% of CEOs say Covid-19, job closure will result in job losses: CII survey – Mumbai news

The coronavirus outbreak and subsequent closure will have a major impact on the country’s job scenario, according to a survey conducted by the Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) based on responses from more than 200 business leaders across India.

Fifty-two percent of chief executives (CEOs) across India said there could be job losses in various sectors after the lock-in period has ended. The survey, “An Overview of the CEO Survey on the Impact of the COVID-19 Lock on the Industry,” collected responses from CII members last week and was revealed on Sunday.

While 47% of CEOs said they estimated less than 15% of job cuts, 32% said job losses in the range of 15-30% could occur.

CII is a non-governmental business association involving private and public sector companies. The survey reveals that most businesses also expect revenue to fall by more than 10%, while profits will decline by more than 5% in the current (April-June) as in the previous quarters (January-March).

Chandrajit Banerjee, CEO of CII, said: “The government could announce a fiscal stimulus package for the industry and implement it swiftly, as the sudden establishment of a blockade has significantly impacted the industry’s operations and uncertainty in recovery threatens significant loss. means of subsistence.

The companies involved in the production of essential services have also stated that there is a major restriction on the production, transportation and distribution of goods. While 65% said there were restrictions on the movement of goods, 35% said there were restrictions on access to labor. According to the survey, 80% of respondents also said their inventory was idling.

