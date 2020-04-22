52,000 crore SAIL crossover loans amid Covid-19 lock, 3 million tons of touch inventory

A company official said that the slowdown in the absorption of products has put a lot of pressure on SAIL because steel-making cash collections are at record lows, and loans have risen by 52,000 rupees. .

Amit Sen, chief financial officer of the Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL), also expressed concern that loans could be increased and sought managerial cooperation to save SAIL from “liquidity paralysis.”

“Reducing the speed of our products since the beginning of March 2020 has put a lot of pressure on our finances. Cash collections have fallen to record low rates, at no cost,” Sen wrote in a letter to the company’s chairman. Lend them, given that loans have exceeded 52,000 rupees and are likely to have risen so far. This is an unstable situation, including many threats, a halt to operations, a downgrade and an impending debt livestock. The most “is.

The message has also been sent to the heads of all SAIL factories and other key officials.

Sen has also suggested that immediate action be taken to protect cash.

He suggested that all purchase orders and contracts be reviewed, and the delivery time may be delayed and unnecessary purchases may be canceled.

He added that all high value purchase orders (POs) and contracts that are being renegotiated were added, adding that if there were not enough discounts, such mailboxes and contracts might be considered for closing and a new tender to Speed ​​up so you can quickly reap the benefits of lower prices. in the market.”

All new items should be carefully reviewed and postponed, unless absolutely necessary.

He also noted that “budget allocation from the company’s office can hardly be provided only for the payment of employees and legal payments. Very little budget will be available to pay the seller’s profit. Therefore, I urge you to pay special attention. “It is for the disposal of waste and defective inventory in plants. The money from this sale is transferred to the plants and can be used to pay the seller’s debts …”

The official also said that the inventory of the warehouses has exceeded 2 million tons and another 1 million tons are in operation. As sales weaken, inventory increases.

He said a lot has been blocked in the form of these inventories, he said he wants more production to be regulated and only those grades that the market is ready to absorb should be produced.

He went on to say that cash is the savior of SAIL, and sought to save cash for the president and other officials so that “SAIL will not be paralyzed by a lack of liquidity.”