53 Boat migrants provoked Ashore after crossing the English Channel

Dozens of illegal migrants arrived on the shores of Britain over the weekend after being sent to Dover by the Border Force after being intercepted on the English Channel, despite coronavirus outbreaks in migrant camps in France.

On Saturday, the Border Force detained four boats full of 53 migrants from Iraq, Iran, Syria, Kuwait and Yemen, but instead of escorting them back to France, they simply took them to Dover for medical examination. before being turned over to immigration officials. .

The crossing comes just days after on Thursday another 52 Iraqi, Iranian and Afghan group were grounded.

Coronavirus cases, such as illegal migrant camps in Calais and Dunkirk, have been confirmed – regular releases for people seeking to enter Britain. It is believed that there are around 3,000 migrants living in an area near these northern French camps.

Although there are more migrant ship lands, 40,000 asylum seekers without deportation remain in the UK https://t.co/GdpczhVa5p

– Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) August 27, 2019

Care4Calais charity founder Clare Moseley warned that there could be an imminent “humanitarian disaster” if the migrant camps situation is not addressed.

“It is a huge concern that the mitigation strategies that people use elsewhere in Europe cannot be implemented here,” she said in a comment posted by The Sun.

“They cannot use social distance, they cannot self-isolate and their hands cannot be washed,” he added, while urging “the French state to intervene”

In response to the crossings, the Home Office said that Interior Secretary Priti Patel and French Interior Minister Christophe Castaner have “reaffirmed their commitment to addressing this issue since the outbreak. coronavirus. “

However, in 2019, only 15 percent of illegal migrants were deported by the British government, despite promises by Prime Minister Boris Johnson to send migrants to Europe.

Although there are more migrant ship lands, 40,000 asylum seekers without deportation remain in the UK https://t.co/GdpczhVa5p

– Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) August 27, 2019

Follow Kurt on Twitter at @KurtZindulka