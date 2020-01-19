54 foreigners detained in Genting Highlands theme park Malaysia

The Pahang Immigration Service arrested 54 foreigners from various countries during a raid on a popular theme park in the Genting Highlands. – Picture of Miera Zulyana

KUANTAN, January 19 – The Pahang Immigration Service today arrested 54 foreigners from different countries during a raid on a popular theme park in the Genting Highlands.

Its director Muhammad Hatta Kassim said 13 women were detained in the four-hour operation that started at 3:00 p.m.

The detainees were between 25 and 42 years old and, according to previous surveillance, worked there, some of them as front desk clerks.

At a press conference at the department’s headquarters, he said that preliminary investigations had shown that some of them had just arrived in the country with social passports.

Muhammad Hatta said the detainees consisted of 18 Myanmar nationals, while the rest of the foreigners came from Indonesia, Bangladesh, Pakistan, India, Nepal and the Philippines.

He added that the division had carried out 75 operations in Pahang that year, involving 484 foreigners, of whom 282 were arrested for various crimes. – Bernama