54% of American adults approve of media coverage of coronas, according to new research from the Pew Research Center.

Of those approved, 15% rated the coverage of the media as “excellent”, while 39% described it as “good”.

An additional 25% coverage as “fair” with only 21 percent media coverage as “bad”.

Those who leaned toward the Democratic Party were much more likely to view media coverage of the Coronas as good or excellent, with Republicans having a much more negative view.

Thirty-two percent of Republicans and Republicans who bowed to Republicans described the media coverage as poor, while 30 percent described it as “fair.”

Only 8 percent described it as excellent, with 29 percent being so good.

The 67 percent of Democrats, however, rated the coverage as good or excellent, with only 11 percent rating as poor.

Republicans and Democrats also split over the assessment of the actions of other institutions during the corona crisis.

47% of Republicans are not surprised, the president said Donald Trump did an excellent job against the 4% of Democrats who thought the same.

Republicans were also more likely to approve health ministers (33% excellent, 51% good), while Democrats were a little more skeptical (28% excellent, 46% good).

The democratic and democratic assessments of local and state officials have remained roughly the same.

