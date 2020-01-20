56-year-old woman dies after being struck by 2 cars in northeast Fresno

FRESNO, California (KFSN) – Laura Bryant was identified as the 56-year-old woman who died after being struck by two cars in northeast Fresno on Saturday evening.

The accident resulted in the partial closure of Shaw near Fresno State.

Police said the victim was crossing Shaw Ave. near Cedar to go to McDonalds to eat something for his family.

Detectives say she did not use the crosswalk, and poor lighting made it difficult to see.

She was in the third lane and the impact sent her into the middle lane where another vehicle struck her. The woman died on the scene.

“This is an absolute tragic event, but it shows the importance of not running in the middle of the road at night on a busy road,” said Lt. Bill Dooley of the Fresno Police Department. “There are dangers associated with this.”

Police said the driver of the first vehicle tried to stop, but it was too late.

The driver stayed on the scene and called 911. Police said he was licensed and not under the influence.

Authorities are looking for the driver of the second vehicle, but have no description of their vehicle at the moment.

