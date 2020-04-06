5G-coronavirus conspiracy theory is “complete garbage” Scientists say celebrities are spreading fear

Scientists have insulted the theory of viral conspiracy, which suggests a link between 5G networks and the prevalence of Covid-19.
In recent days, celebrities and numerous posters have announced that the outbreak of the virus can be caused or exacerbated by the 5G rotation.
But scientists have called the conspiracy theory “complete rubbish” and show that having a rig or telephone network that broadcasts cannot interact with the disease.
“The idea that COVID19 is caused by 5G cell phone signals is complete garbage,” said Simon Clark, an assistant professor of cellular microbiology at Reading University. “It’s a disease that many doctors and scientists around the world have said is caused by a virus, which is completely different from a cell phone signal.”
Others said: “It’s not just the fact that there’s no evidence of a possible connection between the telephone network and the Cronavirus epidemic – it’s possible that it’s impossible for such a link.”
“There is no credible scientific evidence linking the entry of 5G masts with the prevalence of COVID-19,” said Brendan Wren, a professor of microbial pathogenesis at the London School of Tropical Medicine. “It’s both a physical and a biological possibility.”
Other experts point out that mobile networks are one of the most important tools in coordinating the response to epidemics – and that conspiracy theories can actually hurt the fight against the disease.
“The current epidemic is caused by a virus that is transmitted from one infected person to another. We know this is true,” said Adam Finn, a professor of pediatric surgery at the University of Bristol. “We even have the virus in our lab, which is transmitted to a person with the disease,” he said.
“Viruses and electromagnetic waves that make cell phones and Internet connections work are different. They’re as different as chalk and cheese.”
1/29
A man walks down the abandoned high street of Kamden
Photos by Angela Christofilo
2/29
Goodge Street Station is one of the many stations that helps reduce emissions
Angela Christofilo
3/29
An empty street in the heart of Chinatown
Angela Christofilo
4/29
One day after the lock is closed, people are wearing masks in Chinatown
Angela Christofilo
5/29
Piccadilly’s almost empty circus is locked in the first week
Angela Christofilo
6/29
Sonja, my neighbor, whom I took a short walk with. It was good to chat briefly, even remotely
Angela Christofilo
7/29
A couple is sitting on the empty steps of the Eros statue in the Piccadilly Circus
Angela Christofilo
8/29
Make sure I’m two meters away – D’Arblay Street, Soho
Angela Christofilo
9/29
Mannequin behind the shop window. British stores are closed until further notice
Angela Christofilo
10/29
A warning is displayed in a shop window in Camden
Angela Christofilo
11/29
As part of the lock, all unnecessary shops have been ordered to close. Picture of Camden High Street
Angela Christofilo
12/29
A masked skateboarder uses his sports allowance in the Camden area
Angela Christofilo
13/29
Communities gather when needed
Angela Christofilo
14/29
A woman is standing alone on the deserted street of Oxford. Until a few weeks ago, on average, half a million people visited the street every day
Angela Christofilo
15/29
The day before the severe damage was reported, a couple were walking together on Soho Street
Angela Christofilo
16/29
In the first week of March, buyers focused on the needs of warehouse storage before the nationwide siege
Angela Christofilo
17/29
Many supermarkets are working on a queuing system to ensure that only a limited number of customers are allowed at any one time.
Angela Christofilo
18/29
“Be Safe” – With the new action, Curzon cinemas will be temporarily closed
Angela Christofilo
19/29
Cafes, restaurants and cafes were ordered to be closed as part of the lock
Angela Christofilo
Camden Street 20/29
There are concerns that the Corus virus could lead to the permanent closure of difficult shops
Angela Christofilo
21/29
Camden Town is completely silent on a normal day
Angela Christofilo
22/29
In the first week, the shops and supermarkets were unlocked. As the second week draws to a close, most shops are now open
Angela Christofilo
23/29
Empty streets around Soho
Angela Christofilo
24/29
A billboard on Kamden Bala Street encourages people to stay home
Angela Christofilo
25/29
Camden High Street, one of London’s busiest tourist streets, is closed
Angela Christofilo
26/29
The Live Trailer has confirmed that West Coast has come to an end after the outbreak of Coronavirus
Angela Christofilo
27/29
Soho’s empty and scary streets were announced after stricter rules on social avoidance
Angela Christofilo
28/29
A woman on Hanoi Street, behind a Tottenham court road, pauses to smoke
Angela Christofilo
29/29
A man sits outside Hanoi Street, behind a crowded retail store
Angela Christofilo
“The Internet connections that these networks give us are one of the most important tools we use to coordinate our response to the epidemic and try to do research to overcome it. Damage to telephone towers such as hitting a hole in a boat Your lives are being drowned while your ship is sinking. “
