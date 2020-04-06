5G-Coronavirus conspiracy theory spurrs surge in communication tower arson

The telecommast, which enables the next generation of wireless communications, was recently fired in the UK by people motivated by the theory that this technology helps spread the coronavirus. Investors are watching.

“ Although this scientifically unproven claim laughs little, the potential for radiation to adversely affect the health of 5G, and therefore, the progress of 5G in democracies, ” said an analyst led by Edison Lee of Jefferies Financial. Do not underestimate the likelihood of protests, “Group Inc. said in a Sunday memo.

While there is no evidence to support the idea that 5G technology is contributing to the spread of Covid-19, the conspiracy is widely shared on social media. According to local media, mast fires were reported in Belfast, Liverpool and Birmingham. According to the Guardian, the Birmingham community’s web page was circulating a video of a communication tower fire, and Facebook urged users to remove the group and share video of the destroyed device, according to the Guardian.

According to CEO of Vodafone UK, 5G is being rolled out by all four UK carriers: BT Group Plc, Vodafone Group Plc, Telefonica SA O2, and CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd., three UKs Anti-terrorism police are investigating. , Nick Jeffrey.

The incident prompted the network to criticize the action in a joint statement on Sunday, and the UK’s Digital, Culture, Media and Sports Bureau claimed that criminal activity inspired by the online crackbox conspiracy theory was I will face the full power of the law. ” “

We have received several reports of criminal harm to telephone masts and abuse of telecommunications technicians, allegedly inspired by crackpot conspiracy theories distributed online. Chiefs of criminal activity face the full power of the law.

The government has set up a special unit to combat misinformation about the virus, saying that social media companies “ are calling for further action to stop the spread of falsehood and rumors that could cost lives. ” You. Media regulator Ofcom last week licensed a small radio station for featuring a guest who claimed that 5G caused the pandemic. Hollywood actor Woody Harrelson shared the theory last week on his Instagram account.

Bloomberg Business Week has shown that concerns about the link between new technology and cancer have already slowed the rollout of 5G in countries including Switzerland, despite the fact that the claims are not scientifically supported. Reported to. Last month, the International Commission on Non-Ionizing Radiation Protection, an independent World Health Organization, considered 5G safe.

“Public fears, if not factual, can force governments to act if they are big enough,” said a Jeffries analyst. “Because there are so many unknowns about the nature of COVID-19, it is not surprising to believe in theory, no matter how unfounded people are.”

