5G radiation “within EU borders”, but more research needed: report

Telecommunications regulator Agenschap Telecom and Health Watchdog RIVM have stated that the radiation from 5G mobile network test sites in the Netherlands is within European borders, but needs to be monitored as telecommunications providers are preparing to activate the new mobile network core networks.

Around 15 test site licenses were issued in the Netherlands. According to a report published by both organizations, random tests at five locations did not reveal any worrying radiation levels. However, it is important to “keep your finger on the pulse”.

The arrival of 5G networks has caused unrest due to uncertainty about the possible harmful effects of radiation on health, and hundreds of people took to the streets of The Hague in September in protest. Experts said at the time that there was no link between cell phone radiation and health effects.

The RIVM and Agentschap Telecom said it is important to continue monitoring and that while there is no evidence that this type of radiation is dangerous, there is no research data on “complex, realistic exposure situations”.

“Whether or not knowledge of health effects will change will have to become clear over time,” the report said. The Netherlands has no national guidelines for radiation limits, although the government is considering introducing a legal exposure standard, the report said.

The providers KPN, T-Mobile and Vodafone are planning to expand their 5G networks in the next few years.

The measures that have been implemented are the starting point and will be the first of many, according to the RIVM. The total radiation of 2G, 3G, 4G and 5G is measured 70 times a year.

