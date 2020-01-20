5G technology is according to GSMA | sure Malaysia

According to the GSMA, there are no studies or solid evidence that using 5G technology can be harmful to your health. – Reuters file image

LANGKAWI, January 20 – There is no study or verified evidence that using fifth generation (5G) technology can be harmful to health, as certain parties claim.

Dr. Jack Rowley, senior director of research and sustainability for the Global System for Mobile Communications Association (GSMA), said there were 2,900 studies conducted by researchers around the world specifically for mobile communications, but none of them could support the claim.

“I have been in the industry for 30 years and have seen similar health concerns with 2G, 3G and 4G, but there are no significant changes in personal exposure.

“In terms of radio signals, 5G is similar to current radio technologies and is covered by national and international security guidelines that protect all members of the public and the environment,” he said at the 5G Malaysia International Conference 2020 here today.

The one-day conference took place today in connection with the 5G demonstration projects launched yesterday. – Bernama