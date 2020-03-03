$5k-reward-made-available-for-polk-county-murder-suspect

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Heartland Crime Stoppers has introduced a $five,000 reward for information and facts major to the arrest of a 47-12 months-previous murder suspect.

Reinaldo Ramirez-Peraza is wanted for his involvement in the capturing death of 50-12 months-previous Raidel Armas Gonzalez, in accordance to their publish on social media.

Gonzalez was shot and killed at a marijuana improve home on Fernandez Road in Wahneta on the night of Dec. 18, authorities claimed.

Additional than 160 lbs . of marijuana was observed within the household, in accordance to deputies.

“This is another case in point demonstrating the relationship among prescription drugs, violence, and demise. Illegal cannabis cultivation is a significant, perilous, and violent organization,” Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd explained in December. “The myth that the manufacture and trafficking of unlawful medication, which includes marijuana, is in some way a non-violent, non-deadly, not serious criminal offense, is a lie. Test telling Mr. Gonzalez’s household, or the harmless men and women who live in this community, that the manufacture, sale, and use of unlawful prescription drugs are not serious, perilous, and lethal.”

Authorities are asking any person with facts on the taking pictures to contact Detective Fulcher at 863-287-8360. To be eligible for the $5000.00 hard cash reward, phone Heartland Criminal offense Stoppers 1-800-226- Recommendations (8477).

Most recent Stories: