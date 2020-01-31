5SOS announces a new song after the announcement of the No Shame 2020 tour! | 5 seconds of summer, Ashton Irwin, Calum Hood, Luke Hemmings, Michael Clifford

5 seconds of summer have important news!

The group – Ashton Irwin, Calum Hood, Michael Clifford and Luke Hemmings – has just announced that it is taking to the road No Shame Tour Later this year.

The 21-city tour will begin on August 19 in Denver, Colorado, and will make stops in cities like Chicago, Toronto and Nashville before ending on September 26 in Concord, California.

After the news from the tour, the guys also started teasing a new song that fans suspect is titled “Calm”.

In some enigmatic videos posted on each member’s Instagram, a different letter from the title flashes at the end of the video, explaining CALM.

Listen to an extract from the song below …

Click inside to see the dates …

2020 5SOS NO SHAME TOUR DATES:

August 19 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

August 21 – Indianapolis, IN @ The amphitheater in White River State Park

August 22 – Detroit, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheater at Freedom Hill

August 23 – Toronto, Canada @ Budweiser Stage

August 25 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory

August 26 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

August 28 – Washington DC @ The Anthem

August 29 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

Sep 02 – Boston, MA @ Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion

September 3 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

September 5 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

Sep 06 – Allentown, PA @ Allentown Fair

Sep 09 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

Sep 10 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place

Sep 12 – Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Amphitheater Metro Credit Union

Sep 13 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater

September 15 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Sep 17 – The Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Sep 21 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theater (formerly Comerica Theater)

Sep 23 – Irvine, California @ FivePoint Amphitheater

Sep 26 – Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion

