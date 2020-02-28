5sos’-ashton-irwin-&-calum-hood-seize-lunch-alongside-one-another-in-la

Ashton Irwin and Calum Hood took some time off to seize a bite to take in with each other!

The 5 Seconds of Summer band mates had been spotted leaving Joan’s On 3rd on Wednesday afternoon (February 26) in Studio Town Calif.

Ashton showed some muscle mass in a blank tank top whilst Calum opted to address up in a long sleeve and beanie.

Joan’s is a favorite of Ashton and Calum and they’ve been noticed eating there on many instances!

