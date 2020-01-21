5th body found on Tijuana property belonging to a missing couple from Garden Grove

GARDEN GROVE, California (KABC) – A fifth body was discovered by Mexican officials on a property in Tijuana belonging to the couple Garden Grove, which was also found there.

The body was found on Monday, according to Mexican police.

Baja California state attorney Hirán Sánchez, Jesus Guillen, 70, and Maria Lopez, 65, are missing after traveling to Tijuana on January 10 to collect some $ 6,400 in rent from apartments they owned in the city.

Although not yet identified by family members, Lopez and Guillen are believed to have died after Friday’s announcement that the bodies were found buried under the floor of the house. The bodies showed signs of violence, said Sanchez.

Investigators said on Saturday that the bodies of another man and another woman had also been discovered and were trying to identify them.

The couple’s son-in-law, identified as Santiago, is detained in connection with their death. Authorities said the preliminary investigation suggested the reason was a monetary dispute over rent payments.

Sánchez said that his son-in-law had already been charged with the disappearance of people and would now be charged with murder. He said the man had a criminal record in the United States and was deported in 2012.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

