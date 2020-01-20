5th Street Gym is the title shocker for Jeison Rosario

RINGSIDE 20/01/2020

It was around 60 years ago that the 5th St. Gym opened. 40 years since Ali trained there and about 8 years since Angelo Dundee died.

17 world champions were trained in the 5th St. Gym and by Angelo. Since the takeover by Dino Spencer and Tom Tsatas and the reopening in 2010, the gym has its 20th world champion and first real overall winner in 25 years a decade later.

At the weekend Jeison Rosario spectacularly stopped opponent Julian Williams for the 154-pound belt WBA, IBF and IBO. It was a tremendous shock and shock.

“It’s always a team effort,” says the 5th St. Gym co-owner, head coach and trainer, and top fitness coach Dino Spencer. Spencer is not very well known in the mainstream, but he is no stranger to boxing.

He is best known as a celebrity trainer and former martial artist, but has probably worked more in boxing and worked with more champions than anyone else in sports.

David Haye, Bernard Hopkins, Paulie Malignaggi, Chris Algeri, Luis Ortiz, Fres Oquendo, James DeGale and Kid Chocolate are just a few of the professionals, challengers and champions he has worked with.

He is currently the head coach of several senior and undefeated fighters, Danielle Scardina, Mateo Papa, Charley Hoy and Christian Thun. The gym has serious sparring and attracts the best fighters in the world.

When he learned his craft from Freddie Roach and Angelo Dundee, the “stallion”, as he is known to his closest friends (because of his love for Rocky and his Italian heritage), started fighting at the age of 5.

He started training in Shaolin Kung Fu and at the age of 13 he taught new students as a black belt. He was eventually coached by Arlene Limas, the first woman to win a gold medal in Taekwondo at the 1988 Olympic Games in Korea.

A former professional soccer player entered the gym one day, which prompted Spencer to turn to boxing when he noticed that the boxer had some talent.

He called his best friend and fellow intern Tom Tsatas to help him and they were gone. Seventeen years since that day, they revived Fres Oquendo’s career and won him a title shot at the ages of 41 and 46. On the way, trained UFC heavyweight champion Andre Arlovski, who opened the most famous boxing hall in the world with Angelo Dundee, became world champion best friends with her mentor Muhammad Ali and have since then trained fighters, champions, celebrities and regulars.

It is no coincidence that their gyms became world champions for the first time the day after Ali and Tsatas’ birthday and in Philadelphia. “It’s very revealing,” says Spencer that such a coincidence would happen.

Tom and Muhammad always celebrated their birthdays and for some reason Toms would never be the focus, ”jokes Spencer. “And here it happened, right here in Rocky’s hometown is just the icing on the cake and very fitting.”

Spencer continues that it’s always a team. “Trainer Luis is also responsible for what the gym has done. He is calm, reserved, but his passion and dedication to sports, the fighters and the gym are unprecedented. A true box purist, ”says Spencer.

Spencer’s partner Tom Tsatas sums it up: “It took us almost a decade of hard work, perseverance and dedication to get here. In my opinion, and without any disrespect towards other trainers or gyms, I think 5th St. Gym, Dino, Chiro and our entire team here are the best there is.

“We cannot be in the ring with the fighter, it is his will, his heart and his soul that are on these ropes. But it is we who ensure that he has the right tools if he steps in between. Only in case you’re wondering if we’re all going to eat bananas here at 5th St. Gym. ”