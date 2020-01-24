6.8 magnitude earthquake strikes Turkey, killing four

January 24 (UPI) – A magnitude 6.5 earthquake struck eastern Turkey on Friday. Initial reports indicate 14 deaths and around a dozen injuries.

It struck at 8:55 p.m. at a depth of 6 miles, near the town of Doganyol in the Sivrice sector of the Elazig province, about 460 miles east of Ankara. Turkish Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu announced the number of victims and added that some buildings in the city of Elazig were damaged.

“Search and rescue teams have been sent to the region and more information is pending,” he said.

Eight of the deaths were reported in Elazig province, six in Malatya province.

At least one fire caused by gas leaks following the earthquake has been reported in the city, which is at an altitude of 3,500 feet and has a population of approximately 350,000.

Aftershocks between 5.4 and 3.3 were also found.

The earthquake was felt in several Turkish provinces as well as in Iraq and Syria. A 2010 magnitude 6.0 earthquake killed 51 people in the region.