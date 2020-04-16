6 alcohol delivery services in the UK to help you maintain inventory

Shopping in panic is sweeping not only the UK but the entire planet and in the midst of the virus crisis, people are considering what is most important for this period of self-isolation. Despite relentless tenure by the UK government and retailers, many store food irresponsibly, meaning there is not enough to go around. However, when it comes to social moving away with no end date on the horizon, there is one thing you can invent without enough guilt. Yes, there are alcohol delivery companies in the UK that are ready, willing and waiting to help you create an adult beverage cabinet.

What do I mean in adulthood? Well, not just two cans of beer for parties and the rest of a bottle of white wine in the corner of a store that’s been open since you don’t know when. It’s time to make a stash that won’t turn around in about five minutes.

Because #StaySafeStayHome, a plea from NHS workers to avoid contracting the Coronoy virus, has stabilized on Twitter, London pubs should close and most businesses across the UK will follow – chances are the only place you can get the team for the foreseeable future is your private home. So here’s how to make sure you don’t dry out.

1. Your local beer / wine shops / pubs

Small businesses take a serious hit during these difficult times. Why not check if your local bottle shop or pub is making contactless deliveries?

Apps like Taphunter help you find the best places near you and you can check their social media or just call them to find out if they can help.

2. Your local breweries / wineries

Again, another bunch of local businesses we need to open. Go directly to your local alcohol manufacturers and see if they are out with deliveries as we speak.

Use this independent brewery locator site to find your local stash.

3. Royal wines

Majestic works tirelessly to ensure that you remain full of wines. The staff at the company were given additional bonus points, as it was revealed this week that when they were given a welfare fund from management, they instead sought to receive the money for donations to local food banks. Okay royal hats to you.

Check out their selection here

4. Bottle Club

Maybe all this isolation makes you feel bogey AF and you’re all “I think it’s time I started drinking single malt.” Well, you guys, great news is that the Bottle Club is here with all your VIP alcohol and limited edition needs.

Get your keg here

5. Deliveroo

Deliveroo is a great option for those who are eager to support local small businesses and those who are unsure of exactly what they really want. The only downsides are that it is not nationally deployed and will only work for smaller shipments.

Check here to see if Deliveroo will move to your area here

6. Aldi

OMG, stop the lights, it’s huge. Cheap but excellent Aldi alcohol conveyors deliver alcohol right to your door.

Shipping is free on orders over £ 20 and although there is a 12-bottle limit per person for dealing with demand – you will no longer be successful in terms of high quality products and reasonable prices.

Of course, orders take longer than usual. Check here to see what you can fill your liquor cabinet.