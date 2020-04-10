6 Barcelona board associates quit due to the fact of frustration at how the club is operate

Barcelona have become engulfed in a disaster right after six board members, such as two vice-presidents, resigned in protest at how the club is remaining run.

A joint letter signed by the sextet, which was posted by Spanish newspaper La Vanguardia on Thursday night, can make crystal clear their dissatisfaction with president Josep Maria Bartomeu.

Emili Rousaud and Enrique Tombas – two of the club’s four vice-presidents – have stepped down from their posts, as have administrators Silvio Elias, Josep Pont, Jordi Calsamiglia and Maria Teixidor.Barcelona’s managing of ‘Barcagate’ has been criticised (Nick Potts/PA)

The 6 say they sense they are unable to sway how the club will be run in the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic and have called for refreshing presidential elections.

The letter explained: “We hereby want to talk that the undersigned professionals have transferred to president Bartomeu our selection to irrevocably resign from our position as managers of FC Barcelona.

“We have arrived at this level by not remaining capable to reverse the criteria and kinds of administration of the club in the facial area of the important troubles of the future and, primarily, from the new submit-pandemic situation.”

The 6 also expressed their dissatisfaction with how Barcelona taken care of allegations in February that a company was employed to put up detrimental messages about the club’s players on social media in a bid to protect Bartomeu’s name.

Bartomeu branded the accusations of unethical practices “completely false”.

The letter ongoing: “We should also spotlight our disenchantment with the unlucky episode on social networks, acknowledged as ‘Barcagate’, which we learned about by the push.

“As a last support to our club, we endorse that as quickly as conditions let it, to phone new elections that enable, with all the ‘authorities’, to control the club in the best possible way in the facial area of the essential worries of the most instant future.”

Barcelona responded on Friday afternoon in a statement which claims the departures have transpired simply because of a board reshuffle tendered by Bartomeu.

A statement from the LaLiga club reported: “The resignations of the users of the board of directors declared around the very last few hrs have come about because of to a reorganisation of the board set ahead by president Josep Maria Bartomeu and which will be accomplished in the upcoming couple of times.

“This reorganisation of the board of directors is an try to deal with the problem of the ultimate phase of the mandate in the very best way doable with the goal currently being the implementation of the needed steps to get ready for the club’s long term, overcoming the consequences of the community wellness crisis which is at present upon us and to carry to a conclusion the administration programme.”