6 Best Cabinet Organizers

You know that feeling when you open the cabinets and it looks like a little hurricane has hit? Well, I can tell you that you are not alone (note: please do not ever open the lower left closet in my kitchen). This is why the best cabinet organizers can be such a lifesaver. Whether you use shelves, bins, drawers or another system, having basic organizational tools can make a world of difference.

As you look around for these useful items, you should scroll through the reviews to understand how well they are made. Also, look at the material – whether it is metal, plastic or some other option, and make sure there are plenty of customers who are holding on to its durability.

Another thing to consider is stability. If you look at shelving units, for example, you want to know that they won’t swing when you put things on them. Or if they are drawers or bins, make sure they do not shake or move when you open them.

To give you an idea of ​​the possibilities outside, I gathered the best cabinet organizers at Amazon and wrote them down. In making my choices, I read all the reviews carefully to make sure they fit the above criteria.

1. The best stackable shelves

What’s great about them: Whether you’re organizing plates and bowls or food items like cans and jars, the diverse stacking shelves are exactly what you need to tidy up your cabinets. They are made of durable perforated steel and are very easy to install. Just put them inside and start emptying things on them (you can choose to stack them on top of each other or put them side by side). They come as a set with two slightly ironed sizes.

Wrote one reviewer: “Great shelves! Easy to assemble, everything fits together perfectly. They are sturdy and well made. They are clearly coated, which makes them nice to put together, were easy to clean and resistant to rust. Great looks in the kitchen cabinet, too!”

2. The best bins

What’s great about them: If you organize more with bins than with shelves, these clear storage containers are the secret to renovating your closet space. The sturdy bins are made of solid, BPA-free plastic, resistant to crushing and full transparency, so you can easily see what’s inside. They pile on each other perfectly, and the lightweight material makes them easy to transport if you wish. The comfortable bins come in four packs with handles and raised and useful feet.

Wrote one reviewer: “Love, love, love these! I measured my cabinets to ensure that they not only fit inside, but also hold the material they need. So glad I found these! They made my (busy) closet something much more manageable. “

3. The best drawers

What’s great about them: With more than 3,000 reviews on Amazon, these popular wardrobe organizers are a convenient choice, thanks to the two-layer design, similar to their drawer. They are built of durable metal and covered with polished silver plating. The two bins slide out smoothly, according to customers, which suits a variety of cabinets.

Wrote one reviewer: “These have made a difference in the world in terms of organizing my closets. No more crouching and digging in a bunch of random crap every time I need to find a cleaning product. I’m not a naturally neat person, so I need all the help I could get (…) It’s been under the sink for a few years now and it holds up very well. “

4. The best corner shelves

What’s great about them: These handy corner shelves, which come as a single three-layer unit, are ideal for storing flattering items, such as tools, paper, art supplies and various and varied gadgets. The unit is made of ultra-durable iron that is sturdy and unobtrusive when placed on it, according to reviewers. The smart corner design allows you to take advantage of every inch of pantry or closet space.

Wrote one reviewer: “It’s amazing how something so simple can make a cabinet. This corner shelf is sturdy enough to hold a stack of ceramic plates without bending at all. It comes in one part as shown, without putting together anything.

5. Best for pans

What’s great about it: If your pots and pans are not completely confused, this shelf cabinet organizer is the perfect solution. The two-sided mechanism has a flexible design that allows stacking things vertically or horizontally, depending on your space. It is made of strong metal with a polished black finish, making it both attractive and practical. The versatile, easy-to-install rack comes with handy rubber tubes for keeping pots steady when you take them on and off.

Wrote one reviewer: “Talking about organizing a kitchen! Perfectly holding all my pots, pans and lids while giving space! I can really find the pan, pot or pan I need when I need it without emptying a cupboard. I highly recommend it and so never will Feel disorganized again! “

6. Best for spices

What’s great about it: There’s nothing worse than spending 10 minutes trying to find the coriander or garlic salt in your confused spice mess. The incredibly useful spice cabinet organizer ensures that you will never go through that hassle again. The convenient four-layer shelf unit, which can hold up to 12 bottles of spice at a time, will organize everything into neat, easy-to-read rows. It is made of super lightweight plastic and does not require assembly.

Wrote one reviewer: “It fits perfectly in my closet! As if it was custom-made !! Love it.”