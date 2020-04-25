6 best fashion tapes

If you need a loose hem, tighten a bra strap or tighten the button gap but lack sewing or time skills, the best fashion tape prevents wardrobe malfunctions, can work on different fabrics and is easy to use. Understanding how and even where to use the tape to address common clothing issues is key. Here are some tips to keep in mind before you buy.

Fabric needs

Before you buy a fashion tape, consider the fabric that will likely require repair. Some fashion tapes are strong enough to hold heavier fabrics like jeans or wool, but can damage lighter fabrics like chiffon, silk and cotton. Stronger adhesives work well on fabric repairs alone like knees, but can upset your skin if you use them to paste a shoulder strap, in which case it is better to buy tape that is safe for the sensitive. skin. There are even waterproof tapes made specifically for securing swimsuit straps.

Ease of use and mobility

Most fashion tapes are designed with pre-cut strips which are great for road wardrobe malfunctions and are ideal for bra straps and smaller repairs, but restrict you to use them only one at a time. Fashion tapes that come on coils are easy to use and allow you to cut as little or as little tape as you need, which is ideal for securing larger strands of fabric, but not the best when you’re out and scissors. For mobility, buy a tape that comes in a mobile device, making it easier to provide emergency backup in your wallet.

It’s time to buy the best-kept secret of fashion. This list includes top fashion tapes Who love the reviews and are considered the best in the market – including those who are trusted by Jennifer Lopez.

1. Best overall fashion tape: The one that kept J.Lo’s dress secure

While wig tape may seem like an unusual choice, it’s the same tape that held Jennifer Lopez’s famous green Versace dress in place, and is the one the celebrity stylist swears to. The duplex tape comes in strips and can be applied directly to your skin or between fabrics. This clear tape remains hidden under clothing, but some reviewers said it may be easier to see darker skin tones. Medical grade glue is hypoallergenic and strong enough to hold heavier fabrics, although some reviewers recommend peeling it slowly from your skin.

Helpful Review: “These things are a dream to have clothes in place. I paste breast / bra underwear to prevent accidents, and use them forever. A better way to run the mill’s ‘fashion form’. “

2. The best fashion tape for sensitive skin

It can be difficult to find a fashion tape that doesn’t scratch or cause irritation. Double-sided and hypoallergenic fashion tape for sensitive skin is designed in strips that keep clothes wherever you want, while keeping your skin from feeling uncomfortable. The adhesive residue is easily washed away, however, some reviewers mention that because it is so easy to remove, the tape will not hold heavy fabrics like wool and jeans. This is a great choice for smaller jobs like loose straps or the deep V-neck of the top of the weight, but you may want to explore other options when it comes to connecting or holding heavier fabrics on the spot.

Helpful Review: “I like to use fearless tape because it does not react with my skin. I used this tape on a lot of clothes and it sticks well. It even went through the laundry and dryer several times and it still holds. Even warmed, sweaty and wet in an amusement park …. it’s Held. “

3. The best tape for larger repairs

If you just understand how to use a fashion tape or have a larger piece of fabric you need to keep it in place, this duplex tape is a great option. It comes on a standard tape rig instead of pre-cut strips. This means you can cut a piece of tape as long or as short as you need it. This is also better for projects that require more tape. Instead of cushioning strips one by one, you can easily adjust the length to fit your needs.

The manufacturer warns that this tape should not be used on fine fabrics, so choose a different tape when working with silk and lighter fabrics. Reviewers have stated that it is not ideal for sensitive skin and can cause temporary redness, so it is worth relying on this film for adhesive alone.

Helpful Review: “I used this tape for the first time today on a pair of back sandals. The straps kept sliding so I used the tape and they didn’t move an inch until I took off my shoes.”

4. The most portable fashion tape

To prevent wardrobe malfunctions on the road, this fashion tape is the ideal solution. It comes in a portable bin that you can throw in your wallet or bag and works equally well on fabric alone as it does leather alone. This duplex and hypoallergenic tape is perfect for sealed pants or skirts and reviewers say it stays even after you sweat and gentle. It even exists after a common fashion tape mistake: If you forget to download the tape before you throw clothes in the laundry, the reviewers say it won’t dissolve in your clothes and still turn out to be easy to remove.

This is also the best value of all the pre-cut tracks on this list – you will receive 108 tracks in total in three separate mobile packages.

Helpful Review: “This tape is incredibly strong considering it doesn’t leave any sticky residue. Even small shirts that go between the buttons are held throughout the day. The tape doesn’t dry throughout the day – it was my experience that once it was (placed), your shirt never opens between the buttons. For that reason; most of the fashion tapes I purchased in the past have not proved strong enough to hold the tight shirts on the buttons. “

5. The best waterproof fashion film for swimsuits and active clothing

Finding a fashion tape that stays in the water is a rare thing. But this waterproof tape comes in a traditional, easy-to-use tape recorder that allows you to cut along the specific one you need. This clear double-sided tape of a safe medical grade is placed directly on your skin. It is designed for swimsuits and will keep waterproof fabrics in place, even after swimming, when one tester says they stayed in the ocean for hours without the tape moving.

Adhesion actually makes it more difficult to use, because some reviewers say it can be tricky to separate the tape from the paper cover or even your fingers. Most reviewers agree that this is due to the good of the recording.

Helpful Review: “Last weekend I went to the beach and I have a new bathing suit that I wanted to make sure it stayed in place as well as a suitable surf. I decided to try this tape because it says it is waterproof … and it worked! I spent hours in the water and walked on the beach and these things stayed and stayed as well About my skin and my bathing suit all the time. I didn’t feel like I had to re-adjust or lift the part on me or anything else. “

6. The best fashion tape for replacing bra

For backless dresses or tops, this medical-grade breast lift tape is a bra-free solution that stays in place and is safe for your skin. This double-sided transparent tape works on all cup sizes, according to reviewers, and one reviewer wearing a J cup said the tape provided a lift and held her breasts in place without a bra.

The hypoallergenic tape is waterproof and lasts up to 24 hours. If you’re worried about removing it, one tester suggests using warm water or baby oil, which breaks down the sediment so you can painlessly download the tape. The tape comes with 10 nipple covers and two widths (two or three inches) and two cup size ranges, A-D and DD or higher.

Helpful Review: “I tried several methods to support my D-size bra, but none were 100 percent perfect until this tape. It provides flexibility to adjust the amount of cleavage or provide separation if that’s what the outfit needs. It provides a great lift and stays in position until you’re ready for it to drop . “