6 best pastry mats

Pie crust, pizza dough, strudel: No matter what you bake, the best pastry mats will help streamline your preparation process and give you the most delicious results possible. To do this, you will want to consider if you want a pastry mat or pastry board and which materials you prefer to use.

Pastry mats versus pastry plates

Your first choice will be between a silicone mat and a traditional pastry. Because heat resistant silicone mats, you can actually prepare and bake them, reducing cleaning time and using baking sprays. They are also dishwasher-safe, odor-resistant and rollable for compact storage. However, because most contain fiberglass, they are no longer safe in food if the core is exposed while cutting a knife.

Pastry boards are a more classic choice (important: Friesian confectionery), and materials like granite and marble have temperature-regulating properties that keep the pastry cooler while you work with it. Some pastry boards – like granite – are safe for the oven, but other materials, such as wood, are not. And consider: Confectionery boards tend to be more expensive, heavier, and require a little more care and maintenance.

Advantages and Disadvantages

Silicone baking mats: As mentioned, it is low maintenance, safe for the oven and easy to clean.

As mentioned, it is low maintenance, safe for the oven and easy to clean. Granite pastry board: Granite is not durable and temperature resistant. It is also safe for the oven and can even double as a pizza stone.

Granite is not durable and temperature resistant. It is also safe for the oven and can even double as a pizza stone. Marble pastry board: Marble is an aesthetically elegant choice, with features that are not so lenient and temperature resistant. However, it requires a little finesse, as it can chip, crack and absorb oils.

Marble is an aesthetically elegant choice, with features that are not so lenient and temperature resistant. However, it requires a little finesse, as it can chip, crack and absorb oils. Wood pastry board: Hardwood board is durable and produces a great cutting surface. There is some maintenance, as it needs to apply butcher’s oil from time to time.

Ready to knead? The following are the best pastry mats:

We only recommend products we like and we think you do too. We may receive some sales from products purchased from this article, written by our trading team.

1. Overall the best

Offering incredible comfort, these pastry mats go smoothly from countertop preparation to your oven to baking and finally – to your dishwasher for easy cleaning. They are freezer safe and heat resistant up to 450 degrees, and the mesh core distributes heat evenly for consistent results. Because they are non-stick sticks, no oil or cooking spray is needed, and they can also be used for roasting. But remember to keep an eye on your cut: Once the fiberglass core has penetrated you will need to replace it. These mats are rated regularly and each set comes with two.

Dishwasher safe: Yes

Safe in the oven: Yes

Size: 16.5×11.6 inches

Weight: 8 grams

Fans say: “The cookies on the extreme mat were made perfectly throughout, even at the bottom. Not only that, they slid off easier and the mats wash off easily. Highly recommend!”

2. The best silicone pastry mat with dimensions

With English and metric measurements as well as conversions printed there on the surface, this silicone pastry mat makes baking a breeze – no longer pulling out a ruler or reaching for your phone to calculate. Like the last product, it is safe for the oven and dishwasher, but you want to be careful about using a sharp knife while cutting it. Choose from four sizes.

Dishwasher safe: Yes

Safe in the oven: Yes

Size: Four options

Weight: 2.6 grams

Fans say: “The measurements and conversion tables are useful, but the best thing is the mat itself. (…) I use this mat to make dough bread. (I also use it for pizza dough.) I can knead and make dough, it doesn’t slip. Not at all! It sticks as if it is glued, but easily picks up for removal or repositioning. “

3. Best confectionary board

This granite pastry board (which has the advantage of doubling as a pizza stone) stays nice and cool when you bake the dough, and once in the oven – uniformly spreads the fire for consistent baking. It’s heavy and quite durable for chips and scratches, but you want to be gentle with it. The stone comes with a chrome rest which allows transfer from the counter to the oven for easy and it works great to prevent the hot stone from scorching any surfaces as soon as it comes out of the oven.

Dishwasher safe: no

Safe in the oven: Yes

Size: 27X16 inches

Weight: 17 pounds

Fans say: “It really helps me bake a good pickle dough. It’s pretty heavy to handle and that’s why the steel rack on it sits so handy to carry it in. A good product.”

4. Best marble pastry board

Perhaps the most elegant option on the list, a marble pastry board mat is as good as granite in keeping dough cooler while working with it. At 29 pounds, this is by far the heaviest board, making mobility a little more complicated. And you’ll have to deal with it carefully: it’s slightly softer than granite, so it’s more sensitive to chips and scratches, and you’ll want to be careful with oils and colors, as they can tarnish the surface over time.

But there is no arguing that this is the most friendly choice for photography with your pastry, and you can even opt for a marble matching to complete the set.

Dishwasher safe: no

Safe for oven: No

Size: 20X16 inches

Weight: 29 pounds

Fans say: “Beautiful and great size for pastries and dough. The vein is beautiful and the item is securely packed. It is highly recommended!”

5. Best pastry mat with dimensions

This wooden pastry mat is great for kneading both pastry dough and cutting into individual pastries. The board is made of maple and birch wood, and features measurements that burn on one side and are useful for measuring length and diameter.

Wooden pastry board, on the other hand, requires regular application of butcher block oil, and some shoppers also recommend purchasing a non-slip chopping board mat for extra grip.

Dishwasher safe: no

Safe for oven: No

Size: 22X16 inches

Weight: 13 pounds

Fans say: “I like this board. One side is for cutting, the other for dough and pastry. It even has dough side dimensions and a pie crust recipe. I love baking bread, and working it on this board is so much fun.”

6. The best little pastry bed (perfect for toaster ovens)

If you work with Oven Toaster for most of your baking needs or just need a more compact silicone mattress for smaller projects, this version of Silpat is a great choice. Like the other silicon mats, it does not stick, safe to the oven and distributes heat for consistent results – but on a much smaller scale.

Dishwasher safe: Yes

Safe in the oven: Yes

Size: 10.5×7.5 inches

Weight: 1.6 grams

Fans say: “I really love these silicone mats. I use them quite a bit when baking. You don’t need to grease the pans and the food doesn’t stick. They are a staple in my kitchen and they will last a really long time.”