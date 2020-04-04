6 Best Pharmacy Protection Filters

If you use sunscreen the right way, a bottle will not last long. According to the American Academy of Dermatology, most people apply only 25-50% of the amount of sunscreen they are supposed to. Most adults need an ounce (about the size of a glass of glass) for their entire body for every application – and you should apply sunscreen every two hours if you’re spending time outdoors. Since your sunscreen shouldn’t last for a whole season, why stock up on expensive bottles? The best sunscreen of the pharmacy works just as well, but we will not green the wallet every time you go to buy more.

When you buy a good sunscreen, you want something with a minimum of 30, according to the AAD, because it covers 97% of the sun’s rays. (The higher the SPF, the more coverage you get.) And don’t forget to consider your skin type, too – especially when you buy sunscreen. Speaking of which, you should also get a separate sunscreen for your face and body, since the ingredients in the formulas tend to be different.

A good sunscreen and protective need not break the bank. Go ahead and find the best sunscreens at Amazon pharmacies.

1. Snap moisturizer / best sunscreen (most often)

Sunscreen should last after your moisturizer to keep your face fully protected – or you can opt for this pair of sunscreen / sunscreen from CeraVe instead. It combines both steps, saving time in the morning, but still providing sun protection from a local protection factor of 30. It has three essential ceramides (which are essential for maintaining a healthy protective barrier). This moisturizer uses zinc oxide as a sunscreen agent. , And also contains better skin ingredients like niacinamide and hyaluronic acid. Being a face moisturizer AM-CeraVe should work well on most skin types.

2. The best face sunscreen for oily skin and / or acne prone

For years, skin types that have a tendency to breakout have sworn by the Face Liquid Sunscreen Liquid Sunscreen. It protects the skin with a protection factor of 55 while providing just the right amount of moisture without being oily. It’s thanks to the light oil-free formula that won’t make your skin feel choked up, which is a major bonus during those particularly humid days. It even leaves a matte finish to help fight lightning, so the types of oily skin will love this sunscreen too, whether they’re dealing with breakthroughs or not.

3. The best face sunscreen for sensitive skin

Sensitive skin treatments need to use ultra-fine mineral sunscreen, such as Babo Botanicals Sunscreen SPF 50 Sunscreen. It is made of 100% non-nano zinc zinc, which sits on top of a skin instead of submerged. It is also particularly clear so that it does not leave a strong white residue, unlike many zinc sunscreens outside. Babo Botanicals Sunscreen is also fragrance-free and hypoallergenic (not to mention cruel and linguist-friendly!), So it will keep even the most responsive skin types happy all year.

4. The best sunscreen for body products

Although it is worth noting, La Roche-Fosay’s Antelope 60 sunscreen is definitely worth the investment. This is because of its unique water-melting formula for your skin and provides a cooling feeling that is especially refreshing on super-hot days. The formula is fragrance-free, non-antibogenic (making it a good choice for skin types that are prone to breakouts), and water-resistant for up to 80 minutes. Last but not least, it is styled with a nice and high 60-degree coefficient of protection, as well as antioxidants, to keep your skin completely protected from both UVA and UVB rays.

5. A more lucrative alternative

Below is another great sunscreen in the body for a much more digestible price. Tropical Hawaiian Tropical Sunscreen Sunscreen SPF 30 is full of skin-protecting antioxidants, such as vitamins C and E, and formulated without oxybenzone and octoxin, so it’s a safe choice on the reef as well. Shea butter, mango seed butter and aloe leaf juice work to keep skin moisturized, while a blend of tropical fruit extracts gives it a delicious aroma. Despite all this, it is free of oil and non-greasy; Expect soft and silky skin.

6. Best sunscreen on top of spray

If you’re all sprayed with sunscreen, you can’t do much better than the Alba Botanica fan’s favorite formula. It is super lightweight and does not rely on tab damaging components, such as oxibenzone or oxoquinast, that can burn sensitive skin. Formulated with a 50-degree protection factor, it is cruelty-free, water-resistant for up to 80 minutes, and packed with soothing botanicals, such as chamomile extract, aloe leaf juice and avocado oil. All this, for less than $ 10.