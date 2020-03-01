6-factors-why-the-premiere-of-“i’ll-go-to-you-when-the-temperature-is-nice”-warmed-our-hearts

“I’ll Go To You When The Weather conditions Is Nice” is the new JTBC K-drama starring Park Min Young and Web optimization Kang Joon. Like the title implies, the sequence requires put in winter with a spring-like truly feel of a very first like romance. This collection is based mostly on the novel created by Lee Do Woo and it was these types of a sensation in Korea that it is no surprise that it was adapted into a drama. With two powerhouse actors starring in the series, there was no doubt that it would be best. In this article are a couple reasons why the premiere of “I’ll Go To You When The Weather Is Nice” remaining a lasting impact.

Warning: minimal spoilers for the premiere down below.

one. Seo Kang Joon’s character…. and visuals

Seo Kang Joon plays Im Eun Seob, a bookstore proprietor who was born and raised in the countryside. He life a pretty quiet and subdued daily life, making espresso and creating on his blog to about a woman named “Irene” (who we quickly understand is Mok Hae Won, performed by Park Min Youthful). He appears to delight in his quiet lifestyle and is information with operating his bookstore organization although getting an almost lifelong crush on Hae Gained.

It’s fantastic seeing Seo Kang Joon in a guide part as he has far more normally played secondary characters in K-dramas. In this certain drama, it appears to be like the character Eun Seob genuinely suits Seo Kang Joon’s individuality. His character is very best in conditions of a K-drama male guide. He fell madly in love with Mok Hae Received in superior faculty and has ongoing his emotions for her in the course of his adult daily life. The tiny and oh so refined ways that he shows his thoughts for her is severely swoon-worthy. If you weren’t a enthusiast of Seo Kang Joon in advance of, it is only a make any difference of time just before he wins your heart in this a single.

We also just cannot fail to point out his attractive eyes and putting visuals. Be still, our hearts!

2. The cinematography

This drama feels like a film. The slow and discrete camera movements and interest to detail make each individual scene so spectacular. The way it is filmed entirely suits with the full really feel of the collection. It is like the comprehensive perfect offer.

3. Park Min Young’s acting… and visuals

Park Min Younger has this kind of a great streak of K-dramas and she’s been deciding on awesome scripts. It’s pleasant to see her participate in a character that is a lot more melo and critical. It truly showcases her performing talents. We all knew she was proficient, but this job truly showcases her extraordinary skill as a veteran actress.

Park Min Youthful performs Mok Hae Received, a cello instructor who has had to deal with a ton mainly because of college politics and crappy bosses. She decides to retreat back to the countryside where by her aunt lives. The series begins with a good deal of issues as to the place Park Min Young’s character arrived from and what her tale is. She seems to have absent by means of a ton and Park Min Young does this sort of a great job of portraying this type of character.

four. Lee Jae Wook time period.

No make any difference what sequence we see Lee Jae Wook in, he’s like a ray of sunshine. Lee Jae Wook stole hearts in numerous dramas that he was in very last yr and it looks like 2020 is not likely to be slowing him down.

There is not far too a lot about Lee Jae Wook that is been unveiled however, but it would seem like he’s dependable for bringing a whole lot of pals alongside one another. He keeps Im Eun Seob in the social circle and delivers him out of his bookstore when in a while to socialize with folks.

Whilst it is sufficient that Lee Jae Wook is in the sequence, I’m type of hoping for a small bit of a enjoy triangle in between him and Eun Seob. But judging from the partnership chart that was produced prior to the premiere, it doesn’t glance like this is going to happen. Welp. Fingers are still crossed!

5. The OST that feels like winter

As soon as I read the soothing and ideal vocals of Kwak Jin Eon at the finish of episode one, I could not assistance but smile at how ideal it was that he sang the OST for this drama. Kwak Jin Eon is an indie singer-songwriter who won the sixth year of “Superstar K” and has because built a lasting impact in the indie new music neighborhood. His melancholy voice and lyrics are great for the sense that this drama offers.

Have another hear and just let it mend your soul:

6. The storyline

I love a superior romantic K-drama. At times it is wonderful to have the romance without the need of the humor and this drama is it. It is excellent for this time of yr as winter is slowly and gradually coming to an conclude and spring is on the horizon.

This drama starts off sluggish and continuous. It does not have much occurring from the get-go, but there is a ton of anticipation for the tale to unfold. The love that Eun Seob has for Hae Gained is severely the purest, most innocent matter at any time and it helps make this drama worthy of the check out. It’s the fantastic collection to look at this winter time, so put together for your hearts to be warmed!

