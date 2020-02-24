6-nations-2020:-england-create-dominant-show-to-stop-ireland’s-grand-slam-hopes-and-reignite-title-bid

England stormed to a crushing 24-12 victory over Ireland at Twickenham on Sunday, reigniting their possess hopes of landing the 6 Nations title.

There ended up shades of the knockout stage romps against Australia and New Zealand as Eddie Jones’ adult men finished the Irish Grand Slam march in destructive vogue, leaving France as the Guinness 6 Nations’ only unbeaten team.

AFP or licensors George Ford applauds the England devoted immediately after the resounding victory more than the Irish

From start to end they tore into opponents who by no means recovered from an early onslaught and whose fingers uncovered the self-destruct button with alarming frequency.

George Ford and Elliot Daly poached attempts that propelled title-chasing England out of sight just after 25 minutes, the two of them profiting from blunders by Johnny Sexton and Jacob Stockdale driving the whitewash.

By the end of the first fifty percent Ireland experienced put in only 31 seconds in the enemy 22 and, although they eventually became a extra cohesive attacking pressure, they under no circumstances seemed remotely capable of beating a 17- interval deficit.

Luke Cowan-Dickie crossed for the 3rd try and Owen Farrell kicked a few conversions and a penalty as England’s mastery of the Irish was prolonged to a third successive rout.

Ireland’s failings were collective but at the coronary heart of their collapse was Sexton, who under no circumstances recovered from an terrible start out and butchered 5 quick factors from the kicking tee at critical moments.

Getty Photographs Elliot Daly crosses the line for Englands second check out

It was not the return to Twickenham hoped for by Andy Farrell and this day belonged to his son Owen, who minimize a composed determine as he drove England onwards to a triumph that relieves stress on the Jones routine.

Daly and the unstoppable Manu Tuilagi were influential in a promising start off but a lousy pass from Ben Youngs found Courtney Lawes’ head instead of his palms as England moved to within just inches of the line.

Youngs produced amends by firing a wise grubber that led to the opening check out but Sexton, who was beneath strain from Farrell and deceived by a cruel bounce, was also to blame as he unsuccessful to obtain the ball as it bobbled above the whitewash to allow for Ford to touch down.

The opening quarter deteriorated even further for Sexton as he generated two poor kicks in a row ahead of hooking a shot at intention horribly huge.

Aided by Ireland’s refusal to contest line-outs, England resumed their progress downfield with Tuilagi’s ability throughout the gainline assisting them on to the front foot.

Daly was revelling in his return to complete-back for the very first time due to the fact the Earth Cup last and it was the Saracen who plundered the 2nd attempt as Stockdale inexplicably dithered in excess of Ford’s sweet kick, presenting the rating on a plate.

The 1st half unfolded against the backdrop of Farrell’s constant dialogue with referee Jaco Peyper as Ireland were being frequently bullied in call, with gentleman-of-the-match Lawes their chief agitator.

At instances England’s attack was extremely frantic and too reliant on kicking, but with the white shirts successful just about every collision and then defending ferociously they could afford moments of inaccuracy.

The 1st half concluded with a pumped-up Kyle Sinckler being escorted off the pitch right after the Harlequins prop experienced given Eire a tongue lashing at one more breakdown dominated by a pack that had their ft on opposition throats.

Eire emerged from the interval with their function restored and their urgency was apparent as CJ Stander hammered his palm into Farrell’s abdomen in an endeavor to make the centre let go of his leg.

Robbie Henshaw barged over from near vary to round off a spell of Irish ascendancy but as Sexton yanked the conversion and England resumed their offensive, a comeback appeared not likely.

A line-out travel finished with Cowan-Dickie rising with the ball and, even though Eire experienced the final say with a stoppage time check out by Andrew Porter, it unsuccessful to distract from a hefty defeat.