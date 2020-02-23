6-nations-2020:-england-develop-dominant-show-to-finish-ireland’s-grand-slam-hopes-and-reignite-title-hopes

England stormed to a crushing 24-12 victory about Ireland at Twickenham on Sunday, reigniting their possess hopes of landing the 6 Nations title.

There had been shades of the knockout phase romps against Australia and New Zealand as Eddie Jones’ males finished the Irish Grand Slam march in harmful style, leaving France as the Guinness Six Nations’ only unbeaten group.

AFP or licensors George Ford applauds the England devoted immediately after the resounding victory over the Irish

From start off to complete they tore into opponents who under no circumstances recovered from an early onslaught and whose fingers located the self-destruct button with alarming frequency.

George Ford and Elliot Daly poached attempts that propelled title-chasing England out of sight following 25 minutes, both of them profiting from blunders by Johnny Sexton and Jacob Stockdale behind the whitewash.

By the end of the first 50 percent Ireland had used only 31 seconds in the enemy 22 and, despite the fact that they inevitably grew to become a much more cohesive attacking drive, they in no way appeared remotely able of overcoming a 17- interval deficit.

Luke Cowan-Dickie crossed for the 3rd test and Owen Farrell kicked three conversions and a penalty as England’s mastery of the Irish was extended to a third successive rout.

Ireland’s failings had been collective but at the coronary heart of their collapse was Sexton, who never recovered from an terrible get started and butchered five quick details from the kicking tee at critical moments.

Getty Visuals Elliot Daly crosses the line for Englands second try out

It was not the return to Twickenham hoped for by Andy Farrell and this day belonged to his son Owen, who minimize a composed determine as he drove England onwards to a triumph that relieves pressure on the Jones regime.

Daly and the unstoppable Manu Tuilagi were influential in a promising begin but a weak go from Ben Youngs found Courtney Lawes’ head rather of his hands as England moved to in inches of the line.

Youngs produced amends by firing a smart grubber that led to the opening try but Sexton, who was less than stress from Farrell and deceived by a cruel bounce, was also to blame as he unsuccessful to obtain the ball as it bobbled about the whitewash to make it possible for Ford to contact down.

The opening quarter deteriorated even further for Sexton as he produced two very poor kicks in a row prior to hooking a shot at purpose horribly huge.

Aided by Ireland’s refusal to contest line-outs, England resumed their progress downfield with Tuilagi’s ability across the gainline helping them on to the front foot.

Daly was revelling in his return to full-back again for the initially time considering the fact that the World Cup final and it was the Saracen who plundered the next try as Stockdale inexplicably dithered above Ford’s adorable kick, giving the rating on a plate.

The initial 50 percent unfolded against the backdrop of Farrell’s regular dialogue with referee Jaco Peyper as Ireland have been frequently bullied in get hold of, with male-of-the-match Lawes their main agitator.

At periods England’s attack was overly frantic and way too reliant on kicking, but with the white shirts profitable just about each and every collision and then defending ferociously they could pay for times of inaccuracy.

The to start with half concluded with a pumped-up Kyle Sinckler getting escorted off the pitch soon after the Harlequins prop had presented Eire a tongue lashing at a different breakdown dominated by a pack that experienced their feet on opposition throats.

Eire emerged from the interval with their reason restored and their urgency was obvious as CJ Stander hammered his palm into Farrell’s stomach in an attempt to make the centre let go of his leg.

Robbie Henshaw barged over from shut vary to spherical off a spell of Irish ascendancy but as Sexton yanked the conversion and England resumed their offensive, a comeback appeared unlikely.

A line-out travel finished with Cowan-Dickie emerging with the ball and, though Eire had the closing say with a stoppage time attempt by Andrew Porter, it failed to distract from a significant defeat.