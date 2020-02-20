%MINIFYHTML5fe49f19fa0b3891b01df0a46e666fd911%
Previous update: 02/20/20 2: 40 pm
Alessandro Zanni returns to the 2nd row of Italy for the Six Nations activity on Saturday with Scotland in Rome.
Benetton's block was a late withdrawal of the group that missing to France on February nine following suffering a warm-up damage.
Zanni will win his 119th cap, shifting him to the degree of former Italy participant Martin Castrogiovanni as his next player with a lot more players at the rear of Sergio Parisse.
Dean Budd falls to the bank to accommodate Zanni's return.
Interim head coach Franco Smith has preserved religion in the team that played in patches towards France, before at last falling into a 24th consecutive Six Nations defeat.
The duo of Gloucester Callum Braley and Jake Polledri continue in the middle of the scrum and flanker respectively, with the name of Wasps & # 39 Matteo Minozzi on the wing.
Italy's last victory in Six Nations came from Scotland on February 28, 2015.
Italy: 15 Jayden Hayward, 14 Mattia Bellini, 13 Luca Morisi, 12 Carlo Canna, 11 Matteo Minozzi, 10 Tommaso Allan, 9 Callum Braley one Andrea Lovotti, two Luca Bigi (c), 3 Giosue Zilocchi, four Alessandro Zanni, 5 Niccolo Cannone, 6 Jake Polledri, 7 Sebastian Negri, 8 Abraham Steyn.
Replacements: 16 Federico Zani, 17 Danilo Fischetti, 18 Maro Riccioni, 19 Maro Lazzaroni, 20 Dean Budd, 21 Giovanni Licata, 22 Guglielmo Palazzani, 23 Giulio Bisegni.