Alessandro Zanni wins his 119th cap

Alessandro Zanni returns to the 2nd row of Italy for the Six Nations activity on Saturday with Scotland in Rome.

Benetton's block was a late withdrawal of the group that missing to France on February nine following suffering a warm-up damage.

Zanni will win his 119th cap, shifting him to the degree of former Italy participant Martin Castrogiovanni as his next player with a lot more players at the rear of Sergio Parisse.

Dean Budd falls to the bank to accommodate Zanni's return.

Zanni endured a heat-up harm prior to Italy's match from France

Interim head coach Franco Smith has preserved religion in the team that played in patches towards France, before at last falling into a 24th consecutive Six Nations defeat.

The duo of Gloucester Callum Braley and Jake Polledri continue in the middle of the scrum and flanker respectively, with the name of Wasps & # 39 Matteo Minozzi on the wing.

Italy's last victory in Six Nations came from Scotland on February 28, 2015.

Italy: 15 Jayden Hayward, 14 Mattia Bellini, 13 Luca Morisi, 12 Carlo Canna, 11 Matteo Minozzi, 10 Tommaso Allan, 9 Callum Braley one Andrea Lovotti, two Luca Bigi (c), 3 Giosue Zilocchi, four Alessandro Zanni, 5 Niccolo Cannone, 6 Jake Polledri, 7 Sebastian Negri, 8 Abraham Steyn.

Replacements: 16 Federico Zani, 17 Danilo Fischetti, 18 Maro Riccioni, 19 Maro Lazzaroni, 20 Dean Budd, 21 Giovanni Licata, 22 Guglielmo Palazzani, 23 Giulio Bisegni.