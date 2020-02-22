[6-nations-outcomes:-france-see-off-wales-to-retain-grand-slam-hopes-alive,-scotland-cruise-to-victory-towards-minnows-italy]

Shaun Edwards was supplied a Cardiff return to keep in mind as France stayed on training course for a 6 Nations Grand Slam as they obtained the greater of Wales with a 27-23 gain.

Previous Wales defence coach Edwards, who is now executing the exact function with France, looked on as his workforce ran in tries from entire-back Anthony Bouthier, lock Paul Willemse and fly-50 % Romain Ntamack.

AFP or licensors France are searching far more and more like Grand Slam winners

Ntamack extra three conversions and two penalties for a 17-position haul, with Les Bleus professing a to start with get on Welsh soil since 2010.

And it proved richly deserved in spite of Wales clawing back again to just one stage powering early in the second period of time as a result of prop Dillon Lewis’ to start with check out for his state and fly-half Dan Biggar touching down late on.

Biggar booted two conversions and 3 penalties, gathering 18 factors, nevertheless Wales could have handful of issues after slipping to a 2nd successive defeat under new head mentor Wayne Pivac.

The reigning Six Nations champions suffered a first home reversal in the tournament since England toppled them 3 many years ago.

They now have to select them selves up for a Twickenham appointment with England in two weeks’ time, though resurgent France will complete a 6 Nations clear sweep if they see off Scotland at Murrayfield, followed by Eire in Paris.

Getty Illustrations or photos – Getty France looked like they had been going to operate away with points but Wales stayed in contact with a late fightback

Scotland cruised to a easy 17- victory around Italy to declare their initial victory of the 2020 6 Nations marketing campaign.

Scotland had unsuccessful to score in either of their opening defeats to Ireland and England, but Stuart Hogg – responsible of horror spills in both of those those losses – designed amends soon after 23 minutes with a good specific solo consider as he darted 50 yards to rating in the corner.

Getty Illustrations or photos – Getty Scotland rejoice their 1st victory

Tomasso Allan then fired a penalty towards the publish as Italy squandered a late possibility just in advance of the break to trim Scotland’s five- direct.

The guests received their 2nd score on 47 minutes as Chris Harris squeezed above as Italy’s courageous resistance gave way immediately after 17 phases of sheer Scottish grunt.

Italy experienced to participate in out the remaining levels a guy light following Federico Zani was sin-binned for a tip-deal with on Grant Gilchrist.