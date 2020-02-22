[6-nations-results:-scotland-cruise-to-victory-in-excess-of-italy-in-rome,-france-see-off-wales-to-preserve-grand-slam-hopes-alive]

Scotland cruised to a simple 17- victory around Italy to assert their initially victory of the 2020 6 Nations campaign.

Scotland experienced unsuccessful to rating in either of their opening defeats to Eire and England, but Stuart Hogg – responsible of horror spills in both of those those people losses – designed amends right after 23 minutes with a fantastic person solo consider as he darted 50 yards to rating in the corner.

Getty Visuals – Getty Scotland rejoice their initially victory

Tomasso Allan then fired a penalty from the post as Italy squandered a late likelihood just prior to the split to trim Scotland’s 5- guide.

The site visitors obtained their second rating on 47 minutes as Chris Harris squeezed in excess of as Italy’s brave resistance gave way soon after 17 phases of sheer Scottish grunt.

Italy experienced to participate in out the ultimate levels a person light-weight immediately after Federico Zani was sin-binned for a idea-deal with on Grant Gilchrist.

Energy

And with their legs tiring they could do nothing as Hastings select-pocketed a ruck in advance of cantering in less than the posts to set the seal on a a great deal-necessary 17- gain for Scotland and their mentor.

In the meantime, France secured a 27-23 win over Wales to sustain their lead at the best of the Six Nations table.

Dan Biggar rewarded a potent Wales commence in the fourth minute with a sweetly-struck penalty from 40 metres.

But France ended up ahead inside of three minutes when Leigh Halfpenny unsuccessful to collect Romain Ntamack’s hanging kick and total-back Anthony Bouthier raced around less than the posts.

Ntamack transformed for a seven-3 lead and Wales endured a further blow when wing George North still left the discipline for a head personal injury evaluation and was replaced by Johnny McNicholl.

Wales were being having no adjust from a France defence whose buildings experienced been put in put by Shaun Edwards.

The Englishman put in 12 several years in charge of Wales’ defence before leaving his write-up in November and he ought to have been delighted as Les Bleus’ defensive line held business.

Ntamack and Biggar exchanged penalties in a frantic contest, and France led 10-6 soon after it had been verified that North would not be returning to the motion.

France considered they experienced prolonged their lead soon after 28 minutes when Fickou collected Ntamack’s cross-kick to score.

But the check out was disallowed as replays showed that a Bouthier pass to Vakatawa earlier in the transfer experienced long gone ahead.

Getty Illustrations or photos – Getty

Italy noticed off a gutsy Wales sideWales’ reprieve did not final lengthy, having said that, as France applied pressure and next-row forward Paul Willemse crashed around and Ntamack converted.

But Biggar’s third penalty shortly cut the hole to eight factors as France led 17-9.

Wales ended up camped on the France line as half-time approached and the visitors conceded a succession of penalties.

It at some point led to a yellow card for number 8 Gregory Alldritt, but Wales could not capitalise on the scoreboard and France went into the crack 17-9 forward.

Alldritt returned to the discipline with no damage carried out but Wales celebrated a first try out 8 minutes into the second 50 %.

Nick Tompkins’ kick allowed Wales to construct ahead tension and prop Dillon Lewis burst above for a initially consider in his 25th Check.

Biggar transformed to cut France’s lead to 1 position, but Welsh pleasure did not previous as Ntamack intercepted Tompkins’ pass.

Ntamack raced in from 60 metres and transformed to restore France’s guide to eight points at 24-16.

AFP or licensors France held alive their Grand Slam hopes in Cardiff on Saturday

Ntamack prolonged France’s gain with a extensive-array penalty soon after 63 minutes, having the 20-year-old’s own haul to 17 factors.

France had been once again minimized to 14 males when prop Mohamed Haouas was yellow-carded pursuing a sequence of scrum infringements shut to their line.

But France gained the upcoming penalty and cleared their lines as the recreation entered the last 10 minutes.

Wales established up a grandstand end when they built the additional man count and Biggar squeezed above next a sweeping household move.

Biggar transformed and France led 27-23 going into the ultimate five minutes.

Tompkins gave Wales hope with a searing crack from deep in the last seconds.

But Wales unsuccessful to recycle the ball, had been penalised and – immediately after a bout of fisticuffs – France ended up equipped to rejoice their to start with earn in Cardiff since 2010 to preserve their Grand Slam hopes alive.

Tomorrow, Eire travel to Twickenham for their highly-predicted clash with England.