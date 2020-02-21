[6-students-drown,-5-lacking-in-indonesia-flood]

This aerial photo taken on April 27, 2019 shows a typical look at of submerged properties just after significant rain brought on flooding in Bengkulu on the Indonesian island of Sumatra. — AFP pic

YOGYAKARTA, Feb 21 — At minimum 6 pupils drowned and 5 other individuals are lacking soon after being caught by a flash flood in torrential rain although trekking close to a river in Indonesia.

About two dozen college students from a group of 250 have been hurt in the incident and taken to healthcare facility in Yogyakarta, the country’s cultural money on Java island.

“While they had been trekking, quickly the flood with potent current strike and swept absent some learners,” claimed countrywide disaster mitigation agency spokesman Agus Wibowo in a assertion.

The students have been from college scout clubs.

The South-east Asian archipelago is regularly strike by floods all through the rainy period, which commenced in late November.

Torrential rain in January triggered flooding and landslides that killed virtually 70 people in and all around the cash, Jakarta, whilst thousands far more were compelled to evacuate to shelters. — AFP