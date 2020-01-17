Cashmere-lined gloves, leather briefcases and Barbour jackets are available from Bloomingdale’s.

We have a three-day weekend ahead of us (well, the lucky ones are), and that means a lot of businesses are increasing Turkish club sales. But a 70% discount means nothing if it is a 70% discount for a range of Reject men’s fashion that you would not have fallen into even in your own home.

For this reason, you should shop at the Bloomingdale’s Sale, where you can save up to 70% until Monday without the need for a code. After looking through the offers for a long weekend, this is one of the best with enormous discounts on coveted men’s clothing from Barbour and Stutterheim, but also on accessories from Frye and Coach and even on Bang & Olufsen headphones.

Check out our six favorite offers or buy the sale yourself.

* Only a few are tall, so get it as long as you can.

Barbour Icons – Bedale – Waxed Jacket

Stutterheim Stockholm rain jacket with reflective stripes

Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H4 wireless headphones

Coach Metropolitan leather briefcase

Basic tech gloves lined with Frye Cashmere

Barbour Icons – Haydon – Waxed Double Breasted

