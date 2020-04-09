6 things you didn’t know were tax deductions

The federal tax code includes some not well known tax deductions that can reduce your tax bill or even increase your tax refund. Here are some amazing tax breaks that you won’t want to miss.

1. Medical and insurance costs

When your deductible medical expenses exceed 7.5% of the adjusted gross income in 2019, you can claim the amount above this threshold as a detailed deduction. What many people don’t realize is that these expenses can include the premiums you pay for your health insurance using after-tax.

If you are self-employed, you may be able to deduct all costs of the health insurance premium as an “over the line deduction” which can reduce your adjusted gross income. Deductions above the line can be taken without you having to detail your deductions.

2. Ongoing formation

If you continue your education after high school, some of your school fees may be tax deductible, even if you are not a full-time university student. With Lifetime Learning credit, you can deduct up to $ 2,000 per fiscal year of the cost of continuing education.

Lifelong learning credit covers 20% of the first $ 10,000 spent on education. It is gradually eliminated at higher income levels, but is not limited depending on whether you are a full-time or part-time student or if you already have a degree.

3. Your state sales tax

You can deduct the amount paid in state sales taxes or state income taxes (but not both) from the federal income tax. Deducting the sales tax you paid can be a great advantage if you live in a state that doesn’t have a state income tax. Even if you live in a state with a state income tax, the deduction of the sales tax you paid may result in a greater tax reduction if you purchased a large ticket such as a car, boat or ring. engagement during the fiscal year.

To receive one of these tax breaks, you must specify the deductions instead of deducting the standard deduction.

4. Give to your favorite charity

Most people know that cash donations to a favorite charity organization can be tax deductible, but fewer people realize that out-of-pocket expenses for the charity work you do can also be considered deductions.

Let’s say you cook for a charity fundraiser or baked goods gifts. You may be able to deduct the cost of the various ingredients that went into the foods you prepared. The same goes for items donated to a charity or services provided, such as driving. Make sure to save your earnings and record your driven miles for charity in case you get checked.

5. Payment of class materials

If you are a teacher and spend your money on items you need in the classroom, you may be able to deduct these expenses from your income. The IRS allows qualified kindergarten through third grade educators to deduct up to $ 250 for educational materials. If you qualify, you are allowed to subtract qualified expenses directly from your taxable income, even when you don’t specify.

6. Childcare during work or school

The cost of having a childcare provider looking at your children may be tax deductible. The ability to deduct the cost depends on why childcare is needed. Whether going to the gym, playing golf, or going to the cinema will probably not be deductible, unless those activities are part of your full-time job or school. To be deductible, childcare must be used while looking for work, work or going to school full time.

To apply for childcare expenses, you will need supporting documentation, regardless of whether the provider is an individual or an organization, including that of childcare:

First name

Tax identification number

Address of the place where childcare was provided

In some states, you will also need to report the phone number of the childcare provider

Spending on childcare is not technically a tax deduction. It is covered by the child tax credit and dependent care, which may be even better for you.

Since it is a credit, not a deduction, there is no need to specify tax deductions.

Child and Dependent Care credit can be used to reduce taxes even if you take the standard deduction.

