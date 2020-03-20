6 Toes Under’s Chris Barnes Brags About Not Social Distancing

6 Toes Beneath frontman Chris Barnes has bragged about not practising social distancing as the contagious coronavirus spreads via the population.

Authorities have consistently urged people to stay property and keep away from crowding bars, dining establishments, and general public spaces in a bid to contain the coronavirus. They have since stepped up calls for People to go outside of hand washing and isolate by themselves as a great deal as probable for the reason that coronavirus’s ensuing respiratory illness (COVID-19) is thought to be 10 times far more lethal than the flu.

But however some people are social distancing, quite a few nonetheless clearly are not.

Previously currently, the 53-year-previous Barnes — who just finished recording a new 6 Ft Less than album in Florida — took to his Twitter to publish: “Flew throughout the country Twice all through a pandemic,” seemingly referring to outings from his house in Seattle to Miami, the place the new LP was recorded. “Not ill.Stayed in a casino for 3 days, hundreds of persons all gambling and obtaining enjoyment not unwell…was on the seashore every day for 5 or 6 times with 1000’s as very well. Not unwell. I’m gonna go get pleasure from the day. You men preserve on keepin on”

1 of Chris‘s Twitter followers responded: “Effectively completed you. I hope you’ve distribute the ailment spherical. I’m sure all the battling nurses and medical practitioners seriously take pleasure in all your challenging do the job. Keep steel but stay authentic and be altruistic.” A different just one chimed in: “Everyone’s likely to get it both quicker or later that’s the actuality of it so fuck it stay everyday living tricky”

The Washington state, the place Barnes life, noted the to start with verified coronavirus circumstance in the U.S. in January, and experienced 1,376 verified conditions and 74 fatalities as of Thursday afternoon.

Industry experts have termed on anyone to apply social distancing due to the fact some people may perhaps have been contaminated but are displaying negligible indications or could feel they have a prevalent chilly or allergy symptoms. In addition, the Centers For Sickness Control And Prevention (CDC) has asked people today to stay away from discretionary vacation so that we can sluggish the spread of the virus — a thought known as flattening the curve.



Flew throughout the region Two times throughout a pandemic.Not sick.Stayed in a on line casino for 3 times, 1000’s of men and women all gambling and owning exciting not unwell…was on the seashore each day for 5 or 6 times with hundreds as well. Not ill. I’m gonna go enjoy the day. You men keep on keepin on pic.twitter.com/hknsvpNcVx

— Chris Barnes (@sixfeetofficial) March 20, 2020



What’s next? Mandatory vaccinations for a bogus flag?

— Chris Barnes (@sixfeetofficial) March 20, 2020



I left Miami at the suitable time …. I realized they were gonna lock that bitch up.#OUTbeforeTheLOCK

— Chris Barnes (@sixfeetofficial) March 17, 2020



#SELFisolation a Kinder far more Light sort of #MartialLaw

— Chris Barnes (@sixfeetofficial) March 17, 2020



They are not fearful possibly since most of us who truly imagine for ourselves know there is far more to the story and are not shopping for what’s being bought.

— Chris Barnes (@sixfeetofficial) March 20, 2020



