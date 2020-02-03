6 Turkish soldiers and 13 Syrian soldiers killed in northern Syria – KGET 17

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) – Turkey has hit targets in northern Syria in response to bombing by Syrian government forces that killed at least six Turkish soldiers, the Turkish president said on Monday. A Syrian war observer said that 13 Syrian soldiers were also killed.

Syrian activists also said that air strikes in the rebel-controlled northern region of the country killed at least nine civilians on Monday.

The exchange between Ankara and Damascus came hours after a large Turkish military convoy entered the northwestern province of Idlib, the last rebel stronghold in Syria. It is likely to further increase tensions between the two neighboring countries, as such direct confrontations have been rare and could also cause friction between Moscow and Ankara, which sought to coordinate their actions in Syria.

Previously, the Turkish Ministry of National Defense had declared that the Turkish forces had been sent to Idlib as reinforcements and had been attacked there despite the prior notification of their contact details to the local authorities. He said Turkish forces responded to the attack, destroying targets. Four Turkish soldiers died at the scene while another soldier and a Turkish civilian member of the military personnel later died in hospital. Seven Turkish soldiers were injured.

Speaking to reporters before leaving for a visit to Ukraine, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Turkish artillery had hit 46 targets in Syria. Erdogan said Turkish warplanes were also involved and claimed that there were between 30 and 35 casualties on the Syrian side, but did not provide any evidence.

“Those who test Turkey’s determination with such heinous attacks will understand their mistake,” said Erdogan. He said that Russia had been informed that Ankara would not defend any “situation where we would be prevented” from responding to the Syrian attacks.

“It is not possible for us to remain silent when our soldiers are martyred,” said Erdogan.

The deaths were one of the highest of the day for Turkish troops in Syria – Ankara lost dozens of soldiers during the war in Syria.

The escalation occurred in the midst of an offensive by the Syrian government in the country’s last rebel stronghold, located in Idlib and parts of the neighboring Aleppo region. Turkish troops are deployed to some of these rebel-held areas in Syria to monitor an earlier ceasefire that has been agreed to but has since collapsed.

Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar immediately went to the Turkish-Syrian border to secure the troops. “Our people must know that the necessary has been done and will continue to be done,” he said upon arrival.

Erdogan’s top official called on Russia to harness the forces of Syrian President Bashar Assad.

“If Russia is unable to control the Assad regime from targeting us, we will not hesitate to take action against any threat, as we did today in Idlib,” wrote Fahrettin Altun, communications director of Erdogan on Twitter.

The exchange took place near the Syrian city of Saraqeb, according to the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a war observation group. He added that Turkish troops had bombed Syrian army positions in three provinces, killing eight soldiers in Idlib, three in the province of Latakia and two in the Hama region.

However, the Syrian state news agency SANA said government forces had captured two new villages on the way to Saraqeb. He added that while Syrian troops chased insurgents, four Turkish soldiers were killed and nine wounded triggering Turkish reprisals – but he said there were no casualties among the Syrian troops.

The Russian Defense Ministry said that Turkey had not informed the Russian army of overnight troop movements in Idlib and that Turkish troops had been hit by Syrian fire aimed at “terrorists” – a reference activists linked to Al-Qaida – west of Saraqeb. .

The Russian military, which controls airspace over Idlib province, said the Turkish plane never entered Syrian airspace during the attack on Monday. Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov said the Russian military remains in “constant contact” with its Turkish counterparts in Syria.

Relations between Turkey and Syria have deteriorated sharply since the start of the civil war in Syria. Syria accuses Turkey of undermining its security by allowing thousands of foreign fighters to come and fight the Syrian army. The province of Idlib is currently dominated by activists linked to Al-Qaida.

With support from Russia, the Syrian government has been on the offensive since December to capture and reopen a strategic highway owned by the rebels since 2012. The offensive ignored a ceasefire agreement negotiated at the end of the last year between Russia and Turkey. The deal has since collapsed.

On Wednesday, Syrian government forces captured the key city of Idlib, Maaret al-Numan, from the rebels and have now set their target on Saraqeb. The strategic highway crosses the two cities.

Opposition activists have not specified who was behind the air strikes that killed nine civilians in rebel-held parts of northern Syria. The nine were on board a minibus transporting people fleeing the violence near the village of Kfar Naha in the province of Aleppo, according to the Observatory and Baladi News, a militant group. Four children, three women and two men were killed, according to paramedics.

Idlib province is home to some 3 million people, many of whom have been displaced from other parts of Syria during previous violence. The UN has estimated that around 390,000 Syrians have been displaced there in the past two months – 315,000 in December and 75,000 in January.

Turkey is already hosting 3.5 million Syrian refugees, and the current wave of violence in Idlib has raised fears of a new wave of displaced civilians fleeing to the Turkish border.

Associated Press editors Bassem Mroue in Beirut, Vladimir Isachenkov and Daria Litvinova in Moscow contributed to this report.