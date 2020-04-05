6 years with Bat Coronavirus Cystic Fibrosis

A six-year-old boy with cystic fibrosis from Tennessee announced in a viral Facebook video that he was beating coronavirus.

According to the boy’s mother, Sabrina Bostain, Joseph was quarantined at home with a fever and cough before being taken to Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital, Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

He eventually recovered, and his mother recorded a video of him updating on his prognosis.

In the video, Joseph is seen saying, “Thank you for all the letters, prayers and gifts, and I’m a cystic fibrosis warrior and I was hit by COVID-19.”

Sabrina adopted Joseph at 14 months and needs a number of daily breathing treatments to keep him alive and well, reported Main Clarksville Street.

“She is doing well,” Sabrina Bostain told the outlet. “She is cheerful and happy. She still has a mild cough and some tummy problems. But I think we will be able to finish it all without fever without four days.”

Although the virus most severely affects the elderly and those with weakened immune systems, there are other reports of people in these categories who hit the coronavirus.

In one case, an Oregon veteran beat the coronavirus at 95.

In Ohio, there are 3,631 confirmed cases of virus as of Saturday, with 101 confirmed deaths related to the disease in the state.