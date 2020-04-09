60 call starters for dating apps during the virus epidemic

Although you can’t go out for a drink, your love life is still open for business. As more and more people march in their homes, beating it in a new game can be just one click away. Although the grocery store may be made of toilet paper, rest assured, calls to dating apps are missing during the coronary virus epidemic.

According to Jaclyn Lopez Whitmer, a licensed clinical psychologist from the Therapy Group of NYC, although it is important to stay up-to-date on the spread of coronavirus, it can benefit your mental health to talk about other things as well.

“Focus on aspects of your life that are going well and that you feel you have some control over,” Lopez Whitmer tells the crowd. “Part of staying healthy is maintaining connection, intimacy and sex. These things increase mood and help release the good-feeling hormones in our minds!”

If you just made the best coconut chicken curry or couldn’t stop learning all the TikTok dances, getting in touch with your crush on other random topics besides the virus can help both of you relieve some anxiety caused by COVID-19.

Here are 60 ways to start a conversation with a new game during a global epidemic.

Instead: “Hi”

1. What’s your outfit for quarantine?

2. Tell me about the best meal you’ve cooked so far.

3. So what’s the most annoying thing your roommate has done since the quarantine began?

4. Have you started any new projects or hobbies?

5. What made you laugh today?

6. When was the last time you called your family?

7. What was the record of your day? Mine went from the kitchen to my living room.

8. I rearranged the furniture in my room three times. What source activities were you on?

9. I keep a phone charger in the living room and another in my bedroom so I don’t have to go back and forth when my phone is dead. What Huck Your Best Life Quarantine?

10. Okay, I’m trying to make my cold decision. Keep following.

11. Lucky you caught me, I was unbelievably busy nowadays, with all watching TV and wearing pajamas.

12. There is an argument: My roommates are wondering if quesadilla cheese can be considered a meal or snack?

13. Is skating through this dating app considered “indoor exercise”?

14. What is the most impulsive thing you did during the closure? I cut my hair last week, and we’re not going to talk about it.

15. My roommate’s cat has been giving me life in recent weeks. Do you have pets? (Or plants!)

16. What do you make for dinner?

17. So did you also get to pickle dough bread?

18. I don’t know how everyone on the internet looks and does things! I’m just exhausted from the game on my phone.

19. Do you find that working at home is better or worse than going into your office?

20. So, when was the last time you took a shower? Be honest.

Instead: “What’s up?”

21. What’s the last book you read?

22. Do you listen to good quarantined podcasts?

23. Okay, I’m desperate for the new, corny movie or the bad TV show to come in. What did you watch

24. What songs are on your dance party playlist?

25. I go through old photos and think of all the places I want to go to when it’s over. Where is the best place you went to?

26. Ugh, remember going to the bars? What is your place to find a drink in town.

27. I would give something for Starbucks oat milk latte right now. What’s your favorite coffee place?

28. I can’t decide what to wear to this virtual dance party tonight, can I get your opinion on these two outfits?

29. What are the three places or group activities that you are missing most now?

30. I think of turning my kitchen table into a mini office. Do you have tips from work from home?

31. Hmmm, should you make pasta with pesto or red sauce tonight?

32. Currently, all funny video recommendations and all. Please send anything that will make you laugh today.

33. Loved this photo on your trip! Do you find ways to stay active during quarantine?

34. It’s so cool that you are a yoga teacher – do you have any live lessons you recommend?

35. I love this sweatshirt in your first photo, where do you buy your comfortable clothes? I’m always looking to add some flare to my quarantine.

36. Please tell me that you made your amazing dinner in your second photo. What do you cook during quarantine tips?

37. If you could go anywhere right now, where would you go? I would ride the subway just to ride it.

38. What’s a little thing in life before the closure that you miss? I miss drinking coffee in a glass as I approach taxi drivers as I cross the street.

39. Do you have any tips to make my living room a better place to practice?

40. Okay, for my next zoom meeting, do I turn my background into a Friends cafe or a Beyonce album cover?

Instead: “You’re cute.”

41. You know what they say – distance (social) makes the heart crystallize.

42. Are you a hardware store or pharmacy store? Because I want to move forward in your vital business.

43. Maybe if we drop it, we can go back to my zoom.

44. Excited to have quality time (face) with you.

45. Did the sun rise, or did you just smile? Not really, I haven’t been out in four days and don’t know if the sun is shining.

46. ​​I lost track on that day, but you adjusted to me at just the right time.

47. I’ll wear my nicest sweatshirt for our FaceTime date.

48. I can’t take you out, but I can send a specific shipment to your home.

49. Good thing I didn’t meet you today at the grocery store because I don’t think I could walk five feet away from you.

50. What’s the worst first message you’ve ever received on this app?

51. I have to be honest: I’m glad you saw these cute pictures of me because I haven’t worn real pants in a month.

52. So, where should we go for our IRL date? We have all the time in the world to plan it.

53. If we were safe to leave right now, where would you take me?

54. You are so sexy. You’re like straight out of my Quarantine dreams.

55. I’m sure you look cute even when you’re not showering for three days.

56. If I met you now in public, what would you wear?

57. Did you see the New York Department of Health’s Statement on Sex and COVID-19? Worth reading.

58. You look for quarantined eyes.

59. If I could rearrange the letters in “quarantine,” I would connect “U” and “I” to each other.

60. You don’t have to be six feet tall, but you have to be six feet away.

