60-freeway-reopens-following-knife-wielding-male-allegedly-prompts-officer-included-shooting-in-chino

CHINO, Calif. (KABC) — An officer-associated shooting shuttered all lanes of the 60 Freeway in Chino, disrupting the morning commute before all lanes reopened.

Chino law enforcement claimed officers responded to the space of the 60 Freeway and Central Avenue, exactly where a person with a knife allegedly refused to comply with officers.

The taking pictures transpired, and the suspect was taken to an area hospital with “superficial” injuries, according to police.

No officers had been injured in the capturing.

More details about the incident, such as the suspect’s age and identity, ended up not immediately released.

AIR7 Hd was over the scene right before the closure was lifted, with targeted visitors backed up on the fast paced freeway for miles.

Eastbound lanes reopened 1st just just before eight: 30 a.m., adopted by westbound lanes.

Building: This report will be current as far more info gets readily available.