[60 Minutes Underneath Hearth for Interview With Eddie Gallagher: ‘This is a War Criminal’]

60 Minutes came beneath hearth on Sunday for airing a phase on retired Navy SEAL Eddie Gallagher, who was billed with stabbing a younger ISIS prisoner to demise and posing for a photograph with his corpse — before President Donald Trump personally intervened on Gallagher’s behalf.

In the episode, CBS Information showed off Gallagher’s “glory wall” of war memorabilia, which bundled the knife he allegedly utilized to stab the teen to dying and a picture with his platoon’s “KILL ‘EM ALL” motto on the body.

Navy SEAL Eddie Gallagher shows 60 Minutes his war memorabilia, like the knife found in his photograph with the lifeless ISIS fighter. https://t.co/nDZBPHA0ub pic.twitter.com/b86c5oI8Qu — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) March two, 2020

A clip from the display on Twitter was speedily ratio’d obtaining in excess of 11,000 mostly negative replies versus just one,000 likes.

“What on earth was 60 Minutes thinking?” requested MSNBC contributor and previous Obama White House staffer Ben Rhodes. CBS Information did not respond to Mediaite’s request for comment.

What on earth was 60 Minutes considering? https://t.co/izXTeTTjIy — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) March 2, 2020

In the job interview with 60 Minutes, Gallagher denied stabbing the teen, but verified the photo with his overall body was taken as a “trophy.”

Just after currently being asked regardless of whether he was “trying to make it seem like” he killed the boy, Gallagher mentioned, “I was trying to make it appear difficult, yeah. I know how bad it appears to be like when it gets out into the community, which it never was supposed to.

“On a text he despatched his close friend alongside with the photo, which read through, “Good tale behind this, bought him with my looking knife,” Gallagher claimed he was just joking.

“It was like a joke text. Dark humor,” he insisted, including, “they ran a take a look at on the knife, the sheath. No blood wherever on it. And if you glimpse at the photo shut, there is no blood on the knife. There is no blood wherever on me.”

Gallagher was acquitted of murder in the trial, just after a medic explained he killed the ISIS fighter by blocking his oxygen just after Gallagher experienced stabbed him in the neck. Gallagher was convicted of posing with a useless system previous yr, after the president personally intervened on his behalf.

In December, Gallagher fulfilled with Trump and 1st Girl Melania Trump at Mar-a-Lago.

“This is a war felony and assassin pardoned by Trump. His possess soldiers testified towards him,” declared CNN contributor and New York Periods contributing op-ed writer Wajahat Ali.

This is a war criminal and murderer pardoned by Trump. His personal troopers testified against him. https://t.co/5G21UG3GFx — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) March 2, 2020

In January, the New York Moments was also criticized for its coverage of Gallagher, and at some point deleted a tweet immediately after remaining accused of advertising the ex-Navy SEAL’s products.