60 & # 39; van Drew Bledsoe – Up Newsinfo

Drew Bledsoe says he didn’t know where his Super Bowl XXXVI ring was “for a long time”.

Bledsoe helped the Patriots to move from a football game to a second Super Bowl performance in ten years and admitted that it was at the same time a “sweet, quot; and” bitter, quot; experience watching from the couch while a new quarterback led to New England to his long awaited championship.

It is a topic discussed in a new episode “E: 60, quot; about Bledsoe that was broadcast on ESPN on Sunday. Much of the story of Bledsoe is now known to Patriots fans, but a candid look back at his career in episode “E: 60, quot; offers a more complete perspective on one of the dynamics of quarterback more famous in the history of the Patriots.

These are some of the remarkable moments of Bledsoe and his family:

The first flight of his family went to the NFL tour together.

In 1993 the Patriots chose Bledsoe with the first sketch. Bill Parcells, the new head coach of New England, did not indicate in advance who he would select.

“Parcells would never tell anyone what I was going to do, so I didn’t know until they called me that I would go first,” Bledsoe said.

When asked what he thought during the design process, Bledsoe admitted that it was overwhelming given his experience.

“Boy from a small town in Walla Walla,” Bledsoe recalled. “The first time my family was on a plane together. Everything was very surreal. “

It was a “difficult relationship, cit; with Bill Parcells.

“It’s not fun,” Bledsoe said when asked about working with Parcells. “I mean, it wasn’t fun playing with him, and everyone who tells you he is just lying to him.”

Despite the success that Bledsoe and the Patriots achieved under Parcells (which resulted in an appearance in Super Bowl XXXI), it was not a happy memory.

“It was a difficult relationship,” Bledsoe summarized.

He thought Tom Brady would be a professional backup.

Like everyone else in football, Bledsoe’s first opinion about Brady was that he would not become the head of the NFL. But Bledsoe and Brady got along well and developed a friendship before the 2001 season.

“Here’s the real truth,” explained Bledsoe, “so when I was on the practice team in his New Year, I actually called my financial advisor about him.” I kind of said, “Hey, I really like this guy. He will never be a starter. He will be Jason Garrett or one of those guys who will always exist. You will really like the child. “

“We brought it somehow. It was above our house,” Bledsoe continued. “We will probably invite you to dinner at least every two weeks. But he really enjoyed it. I liked the boy. I thought it was just (great) and still does. But nobody, apart from maybe Tom himself, would never have predicted that he would start in the competition and start talking as one of the best of all time. “

The Mo Lewis coup had life-threatening consequences.

In the second game of the 2001 season, Bledsoe suffered a secondary blow from Jets linebacker Mo Lewis, who changed the fortunes of his career and, given the full ramifications, the history of the NFL. Brady finally entered the race when Bledsoe remained on the sidelines, unaware of the extent of his injuries.

“Our coach and the team (doctor) caught me after the game,” Bledsoe recalled. “They threw me in the ambulance. My brother really traveled with me in the ambulance to the Mass General Hospital. We have just arrived on the outskirts of Boston and have been eliminated. “

For Adam Bledsoe, traveling in the ambulance with his brother was a frightening moment.

‘Did he just die? Like, did he die just before me? Adam said he remembered the mind. “I had never seen anything like this, quot;

“They were afraid they would lose it,” said Bledsoe’s wife, Maura. When Jeremy Schaap (the host of the program) tried to clarify by asking if “losing, quot; meant” dying, “Maura replied,” Oh, yes, they didn’t know what was happening. “That was terrible.”

Bledsoe’s lung collapsed after he had broken a broken blood vessel in his chest.

“If I had been on my way home, I would have died in the car accident when I lost consciousness, or I would have died of blood loss,” said Bledsoe’s father, Mac.

He was “heartbroken, quot; lost his job during the 2001 season.

After returning from an injury, Bledsoe was ready to claim his first work in November. Famously, Bill Belichick chose to keep Brady as the best quarterback of the team.

“That was a bitter pill to swallow,” Bledsoe said. “I thought I had the right to get my job back, and it turned out not to be.”

“It was hard to deal with,” Bledsoe added.

“I was desolate,” Kraft said, “because I felt a connection and didn’t think it was fair on a human basis.” Drew approached me and expressed frustration. I went to meet Bill and Bill explained his thoughts to me.

“I mean he could have intervened, especially at that time,” Kraft offered, “but I trusted Bill to make the final decision because he is better able than I am, although it was emotionally difficult.”

Finally Bledsoe made a decision: he would support Brady.

“I did a scrutiny and decided that the only suitable way to tackle it was to get back to work and be the best teammate I could,” Bledsoe said. “I have always liked and respected Tom and I was proud of him, but at the same time it was difficult to deal with.”

It took time to accept his Super Bowl ring.

One of the most difficult moments for Bledsoe’s career was not to play in Super Bowl XXXVI, as the Patriots achieved a historic surprise from the Rams to win the team’s first title, 20-17.

“You have been the man since high school, and your team is in that game, you don’t want to look from the barrier,” Bledsoe explained.

It was one of the most genuine moments of E: 60.

“It was super sweet to see the team win that match,” Bledsoe recalled, “super bitter because they were not on the field with them.”

Regarding his Super Bowl ring, a permanent reminder of what should have been a milestone in his career, Bledsoe acknowledged that it took some time before he accepted it.

“To tell you the truth, I haven’t used it for a while,” Bledsoe said about the ring. “It has been a long time since I knew where I was. But now I use it from time to time.

“I am proud of it, partly because I could not interrupt the entire program if I wanted to be an idiot,” concluded Bledsoe. “And instead I tried to be a good teammate. So I’m proud of it, but it took a while. “

His wine epiphany took place in Massachusetts.

In his life after the NFL, Bledsoe is one of the founders of Doubleback Winery, which produces more than 150,000 bottles per year. His love for wine began during his time with the Patriots.

“He was the first man I saw who spun all the glass and smelled it, stuff like that,” said former Patriot’s receiver Troy Brown. “And I wonder,” What’s wrong with this guy, you know? He was clearly doing something. “

For Bledsoe, the moment he “went crazy” about wine when he came down the stairs at his home in Massachusetts happened.

“Most people have this wine epiphany, and I had one in Massachusetts,” Bledsoe said. “I went down the stairs and took a sip of wine, and when I reached the bottom, I still tried interesting things. I thought: & # 39; OK, that’s really different & # 39 ;. That was really when I was a bit crazy about it. “