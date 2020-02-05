605 southbound highway lanes blocked in Norwalk due to fatal accident

NORWALK, Calif. (KABC) – A deadly collision has closed all of the southbound lanes of Highway 605 at Norwalk, resulting in a one-kilometer save Wednesday morning.

The accident happened just before 4 a.m. near the Rosecrans Avenue exit, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Authorities say an investigation into the cause of the crash is underway, but speed may have played a role.

AIR7 HD was at the scene, where the vehicle was completely destroyed and a trail of debris was stretched along the pavement.

Additional information about the deceased was not immediately published.

CHP said the lanes will be closed for an unknown period of time.

Southbound traffic was saved for about a mile. Scott Reiff of Eyewitness News said delays were expected towards Whittier in the early morning rush hour.

Other routes include Highway 710, Pioneer Boulevard and Studebaker Road.

UNDER DEVELOPMENT: This report will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All rights reserved.

.