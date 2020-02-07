61 cruise passengers test positive for viruses; The death toll exceeds 600

February 7 (UPI) – Japanese health authorities announced on Friday that another 41 people who had been quarantined on a cruise ship off the east coast tested for a deadly new virus that had killed more than 600 people worldwide.

Diamond Princess, with 2,666 passengers and 1,045 crew members on board, has been quarantined in Yokohama harbor since Monday after 10 people tested positive for the novel corona virus.

Since its docking, the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labor and Social Affairs has tested 273 passengers with a total of 61 positive tests for the 2019 nCoV disease.

The ministry said the infected will be brought to infection departments in Tokyo, Saitama, Chiba, Kanagawa, and Shizuoka Prefectures.

“The people carried include older people and foreigners, and measures must be taken that take their physical circumstances into account,” the ministry said.

Among the newly confirmed cases are 21 Japanese citizens, eight Americans, five Canadians, five Australians, one British and one Argentinian, said Princess Cruises.

“The Japanese Ministry of Health has confirmed that this is the last batch to be tested and the quarantine end date is February 19, unless there are other unforeseen developments,” the cruise operator said.

The ship had left Yokohama on January 20 and was due to return on February 4. However, the docking was postponed by 24 hours to allow health officials to screen passengers after a passenger who disembarked in Hong Kong on January 25, tested positive for the corona virus six days later.

Aside from those on the cruise ship, Japan has 25 confirmed illnesses, according to the World Health Organization.

The WHO announced that at least one confirmed patient was infected with the coronavirus in 24 countries on Friday. This corresponds to an increase of 25 cases outside of China compared to the previous day.

Most patients have connections to China, where health officials announced 73 new deaths from the previous day on Friday, increasing the death toll to 638 since the December outbreak.

Of the newly reported deaths, 69 were reported at the epicenter of the disease in Hubei Province, 64 of which were reported in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, which is believed to have its origin.

National and Hubei health officials reported 3,143 new cases nationwide on Friday. The majority of the newly confirmed cases, with a total of 2,447, were reported in Hubei, of which 1,501 were reported in Wuhan. This increased the number of confirmed coronavirus cases nationwide to 31,161.

In the meantime, the Chinese surveillance committee announced that it will send an anti-corruption investigation team to Wuhan after a doctor died, accused by law enforcement officials of spreading rumors about the corona virus.

Li Wenliang, an ophthalmologist at Wuhan Central Hospital, died Friday of the illness that he was accused of spreading rumors about on the Internet in the early stages of the outbreak.

Li had told friends that patients with an unusual new illness, such as SARS, came to his hospital, which killed about 800 people in China and Hong Kong in the early 200s. To this end, the law enforcement authorities forced him to sign a statement admitting that he had committed an “offense” and promised not to commit any further “unlawful acts”.

In a statement, the State Monitoring Committee said the team had “conducted a comprehensive investigation into the relevant topics that the masses reported about Dr. Li Wenliang.”

The Chinese ambassador to the United States, Cui Tiankai, mourned the doctor.

“He was a dedicated doctor,” said Cui on Twitter. “We are very grateful to him for what he has done in our joint efforts against 2019-nCoV.”