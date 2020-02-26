[62-12-months-outdated-ex-us-maritime-sets-environment-record-by-keeping-plank-for-over-8-several-hours-(video)]

George Hood sets a new Guinness Planet File by keeping a plank for around 8 hours. ― Photo via Instagram/hood4663

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 26 ― A 62-12 months-old previous US maritime broke the entire world planking report with an amazing time of eight hrs, 15 minutes and 15 seconds, including an additional 14 minutes on to the former record.

George Hood, who hails from Illinois, reclaimed his very own Guinness Globe History for the longest time put in holding a plank on February 15.

The veteran to begin with held the title in 2011 but dropped it in 2016 to Mao Weidong, a police officer from China, who broke the record with a time of 8 hrs and one particular minute.

According to Guinness Environment Information websites, Hood experienced to stick to a stringent teaching program for several months to prepare himself for the epic challenge.

On regular, Hood properly trained for seven several hours just about every working day for 18 months prior to his document-breaking day.

It is approximated that he did 674,000 sit-ups, 270,000 press-ups and one particular practice plant that lasted 10 hrs and 10 minutes.

In accordance to Hood, he done around two,100 hours of planking in planning.

REFLECTION Re LP #6: On Saturday, Jan 18, 2020, I executed Very long Plank (LP) #6 at 515 Physical fitness Incorporated, @515fitnessinc a Mental Well being Counseling Facility in Plainfield, IL. I finished with a time of eight: 05: 15 which was the 6th time I have surpassed the current GWR of eight: 01: 00 because it was set in June 2016. This was the previous “very long plank” of six in a training cycle that has now organized me for my final official endeavor to reclaim the GWR for “the “longest male plank”, on February 15, 2020 at the 515 facility. In addition to at the time yet again surpassing the current GWR, the hard work confirmed an AHR/MHR of 101 and 120bpm respectively with 2,896 calories, of which 31% were “Excess fat Cals”, expended. For the first time LP#six unveiled a slightly sustained greater heart charge for close to 2 hrs, 57 minutes above the class of the exertion, which displays a a little bit extra “cardio” work. LP#six was obviously some of the very best perform place forth by the crew at 515Physical fitness and their leader, Niki Perry to sustain me for the period of the exertion less than disorders that previoulsly have been arduous and challenging for me. But the change was at last flipped w/me and the ensuing transformation got all of us to the coveted mark of 8: 05: 15! The a great deal talked about GWR celebration on Feb 15h is a joint collaborative energy to elevate funds and consciousness for the psychological overall health community on behalf of the Braidwood Location Healthy Local community Coalition, (BAHCC), https://www.braidwoodcoalition.org/activities/gwr-celebration . This occasion will not only Crack the Plank” but also “Split the Stigma” involved with mental wellness challenges that are so commonplace in a lot of of our neighborhoods and communities. With this instruction cycle guiding me, I commence a pretty generous taper interval to recover physically and emotionally from virtually 10 weeks with 6 long planks of 5: 15: 00, six: 20: 00, 7: 31: 00, 7: 15: 00, five: 20: 20 and eight: 05: 15 Thank you to all, near and far, who continue to guidance my crew and I as we prepare for the Feb 15th party. Instruction continues. #longestmaleplank #TeamHood #MindsetMatters #plank #georgehood #mentalhealrh A publish shared by George E. Hood (@hood4663) on Jan 20, 2020 at four: 14pm PST

Twelve hours ahead of starting off his marathon, Hood had a protein and carbs-packed meal comprising spinach, salmon and potatoes.

4 hrs in advance of the occasion, he had a cup of coffee, a hardboiled egg, 1 warm cup of porridge and two substantial eyeglasses of electrolytes to raise his power.

All through the attempt Hood spoke to people and teams, and also heard shows from attendees with autism and grownup mastering difficulties.

He then concluded the party by accomplishing 75 force-ups ahead of announcing his retirement from plank record attempts.