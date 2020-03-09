62 percent of young Somali migrants sentenced to 30 years old

More than half of all young migrants from Somalia, Lebanon and Morocco residing in Denmark have been convicted of at least one crime before the age of 30.

The figures are from a report by the think tank Unitos that took a closer look at the crime statistics stored by the Danish Ministry of Justice and analyzed the crime rates of men born between 1985 and 1987.

The report found that young migrants from certain backgrounds were especially prone to criminal behavior, with 222 of 357 Somali youths, 62 percent, being convicted of a crime such as violence, vandalism and robbery before the age of 30 , Jyllands. Posten Reports

For Lebanese migrants, the rate was 60 percent, and for Moroccans, 52 percent.

Migrants from Iraq, Iran and former Yugoslavia saw rates of 40 percent.

In contrast, only 18 percent of people born in Denmark had been convicted of 30.

Lasse Birk Olesen, co-founder of Unitos, commented on the results: “The figures show that a very large proportion of young people in some of the major immigrant countries have been convicted of violating criminal law.”

Criminologist David Sausdal, however, cautioned himself in the findings of the study, saying socioeconomic factors should be examined and more research done on migrant crime statistics.

Last June, Danish Minister of Justice Søren Pape Poulsen admitted that the country had a problem with migrant criminals after a media inquiry revealed that Somali migrants were widely represented in cases of violent crime.

Poulsen said the data “clearly show that there is a big problem with criminal aliens that we should not have in our society.”

Earlier in the year, the then-Danish government said that it would not rule out deporting Somali migrants by force with then-Prime Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen, saying “We have increasingly good co-operation, which is very important for Somalis. confidentiality. So I can’t go into detail. But it’s a collaboration that also allows, in some cases, people to be forced into Somalia, if necessary. “

Somali migrants have also been shown to have much higher rates of well-being and unemployment in countries like Switzerland, where more than 80 percent of Somalis do not work.

