64.9 degrees – Up News info

% MINIFYHTMLae1efb8b77e22da0bc037a89d98c7dfd11%

% MINIFYHTMLae1efb8b77e22da0bc037a89d98c7dfd12%

Antarctica, the coldest, windiest and driest continent on earth, has set a record temperature on Thursday that underlines the trend of global warming, the researchers said.

Esperanza, the research station of Argentina at the northern end of the Antarctic Peninsula, reached 64.9 degrees Fahrenheit, or 18.2 degrees Celsius, breaking the previous record of 63.5 degrees on March 24, 2015, according to the Argentina report . National Metereological Service. The station has been recording temperatures since 1961.

% MINIFYHTMLae1efb8b77e22da0bc037a89d98c7dfd13 %% MINIFYHTMLae1efb8b77e22da0bc037a89d98c7dfd14%

The temperature in Esperanza, where it is summer, was similar to the weather in Los Angeles and Huntsville, Alabama, where the high temperatures on Thursday were 64, according to the National Weather Service.

% MINIFYHTMLae1efb8b77e22da0bc037a89d98c7dfd15%

% MINIFYHTMLae1efb8b77e22da0bc037a89d98c7dfd16%

The Extreme Climate and Climate Archive, a committee of the World Meteorological Organization, will verify the temperature, the organization said in a press release.

“Everything we’ve seen so far indicates a likely legitimate record,” said Randall Cerveny, an organizational officer.

The record appears to be associated with a regional “foehn, quot;” described as rapid warming of the air that descends along a slope or mountain, Cerveny said.

Temperatures on the continent range on average from 14 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 10 degrees Celsius) on the Antarctic coast to minus 76 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 60 degrees Celsius) at higher altitudes in the interior, the meteorological organization said.

The ice sheet, which is almost three miles thick, contains 90 percent of the world’s fresh water.

The Antarctic Peninsula, the northwestern corner of South America, is one of the fastest warming regions on the planet, the meteorological organization said. Antarctica is about the size of the United States and Mexico combined, according to NASA

The high temperature is in line with the global warming trend, which is largely caused by greenhouse gas emissions.

Experts say the warming trend is affecting other parts of Antarctica, including the large ice sheet of West Antarctica.

“I think heating the atmosphere is like preheating an oven and the polar ice caps are like a frozen lasagna that is placed in the oven and is now even starting to thaw frozen lasagna at high polar latitudes,” Maureen Raymo, a research professor in the Earth and Environmental Sciences Department at Columbia University, said Saturday.

When the ice caps melt, the water can only go to the ocean and affect the shores of the world, said Professor Raymo.

“I think this is the tip of the iceberg, so to speak,” he said. “This is the omen of what is to come. It is exactly in line with what we have seen for decades “: air temperature records are increasingly being broken.

Last month was the fifth warmest January in the United States in 126 years of registration, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. The lower 48 states had an average temperature of 35.5 degrees and all saw temperatures above the average last month, he said.

The last decade was the hottest recorded and 2019 was the second hottest year, according to the researchers.

The global average surface temperature last year was almost 1.8 degrees Fahrenheit (1 degree Celsius) higher than the average of the middle of the last century, caused by emissions of carbon dioxide and other gases that retain heat from burning fossil fuels.

Henry Fountain has contributed reports.

% MINIFYHTMLae1efb8b77e22da0bc037a89d98c7dfd17%